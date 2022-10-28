A Woke Meltdown: Blue Checks Respond Elon Musk’s Buying Twitter

updated 1 Comment

Elon Musk officially acquired Twitter on Thursday for a purchase price of $44 billion.

Musk vows to establish Twitter as a haven of free speech. He began his mission by firing CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, legal policy head Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett — all of whom were advocates for censorship.

The thought of free speech and an algorithm no longer rigged in favor of progressive talking points has put Blue Checks over the edge. Spoiled elites fear nothing more than open dialogue.

Here is how the woke are reacting to the news:

She tweeted that with her mask on — we are pretty sure.

Yes, because the last regime protected election integrity. #HunterBidenLaptop.

Even worse, the White House controlled Twitter under previous management. Literally, the Biden admin was demanding Twitter remove accounts to which the social media service obliged.

Molly Jong-Fast had months to come up with a pandering message to her followers. Yet that’s the best she could come up with?

Oh, like policing the Babylon Bee for satire?

Yep, social media and the media are beacons of right-wing politics.  

Don’t worry; Twitter will still allow users to post racist messages about white guys. Nothing will change in that regard, David.

That guy is an author?

Hell = a space for honest discourse. 

Race Fraud is not taking the news well.

Elon is shaking in his boots.

Imagine how these hemophiliacs will react if they lose the House and Senate in addition to Twitter…

Written by Bobby Burack

Bobby Burack covers media, politics, and sports at OutKick.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply