A Woke Meltdown: Blue Checks Respond Elon Musk’s Buying Twitter

Elon Musk officially acquired Twitter on Thursday for a purchase price of $44 billion.

Musk vows to establish Twitter as a haven of free speech. He began his mission by firing CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, legal policy head Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett — all of whom were advocates for censorship.

The thought of free speech and an algorithm no longer rigged in favor of progressive talking points has put Blue Checks over the edge. Spoiled elites fear nothing more than open dialogue.

Here is how the woke are reacting to the news:

It’s like the gates of hell opened on this site tonight — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) October 28, 2022

She tweeted that with her mask on — we are pretty sure.

Well, social media *users* are bracing for midterm mayhem & mis/disinformation. Not the actual platforms. At least not @Twitter, as Elon Musk just fired the safety chief along with top execs. And the bad guys couldn't be more thrilled.



New Twitter anyone? Thriller? Bueller? pic.twitter.com/yy1rkcdkSB — 🇺🇦Paula Chertok🗽 (@PaulaChertok) October 28, 2022

Yes, because the last regime protected election integrity. #HunterBidenLaptop.

Elon Musk owns Twitter.



China owns TikTok.



A soulless robot owns Facebook.



Does anybody else think it’s bad that they can dictate how our biggest communication and information platforms operate? pic.twitter.com/8VsYtrqRVY — Heather Gardner (@heathergtv) October 27, 2022

Even worse, the White House controlled Twitter under previous management. Literally, the Biden admin was demanding Twitter remove accounts to which the social media service obliged.

This bird feels like it’s heading into a glass door or very large window https://t.co/yaDUecHLA1 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 28, 2022

Molly Jong-Fast had months to come up with a pandering message to her followers. Yet that’s the best she could come up with?

People do not realize how much @vijaya did for free speech. Twitter is less of a free speech platform without her. https://t.co/16bUrFU8LZ — Mike Masnick (@mmasnick) October 28, 2022

Oh, like policing the Babylon Bee for satire?

I'm finding it pretty hard to make jokes about Elon buying Twitter. Nearly every American media institution is now openly right-wing or obsessed with giving reactionaries the benefit of the doubt. What's the case for optimism about the next decade at this point? https://t.co/QGxY6huF24 — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) October 27, 2022

Yep, social media and the media are beacons of right-wing politics.

sooner than later, the bird-freer will get to decide whether to let an ‘awful but lawful’ antisemitic or racist or misogynistic or harassing post or account stand, and we’ll see how he/advertisers respond. that’ll be fun. https://t.co/krU4Iw5BCU — David Kaye (@davidakaye) October 28, 2022

Don’t worry; Twitter will still allow users to post racist messages about white guys. Nothing will change in that regard, David.

Roses are red

Musk's all about greed

This website is fucked https://t.co/1PvQYc4KNF — Adam Roberts (@arrroberts) October 28, 2022

That guy is an author?

Hell = a space for honest discourse.

Race fraud Shaun King is not taking questions on if he still plans to leave Twitter upon Elon Musk's purchase, as he vowed. pic.twitter.com/mmXX6hXQ5w — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) October 28, 2022

Race Fraud is not taking the news well.

Hi Twitterverse, Elon Musk fired folks at Twitter so I’m firing Elon, as I said I would. Hope to see you all on another platform. I’ll stay on this one today for your suggestions. Thanks for all you’ve contributed. I still wear Brooks shoes ( made in USA) thanks to you. — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) October 28, 2022

Elon is shaking in his boots.

Imagine how these hemophiliacs will react if they lose the House and Senate in addition to Twitter…