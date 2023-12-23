Troy OL Derrick Graham Scores Exceptional Big-Man TD In Birmingham Bowl

Videos by OutKick

Troy offensive lineman Derrick Graham left the Birmingham Bowl with the memory of a lifetime.

With the Trojans trailing by 14 in the waning moments of their bowl game against the Duke Blue Devils, Graham and the offense found themselves in a 3rd-and-goal situation from the 2-yard line.

Normally, you’d bring in extra linemen and then hand it off to your running back in these situations. But this is bowl season, when teams and fans should expect the crazy and unpredictable. Heck, we’ve already seen a kicker zoom to the endzone on a fake field goal today.

So on this third-down play, Troy dialed up some trickery of its own to find pay dirt.

Initially, quarterback Gunnar Watson rolled and looked to his right. Several offensive players flooded to the strong side, leading the defense to believe the ball would head in that direction.

But Graham and the offense counted on that. Watson then turned back toward the opposite side of the field, and heaved it to Graham. The big man displayed some incredible athleticism by hauling in the score and romping into the endzone.

Big man TD in the Birmingham Bowl! 💯 pic.twitter.com/lmyEFI6gFN — Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) December 23, 2023

Former Chicago Bears defensive tackle William “Refrigerator” Perry would be proud. He had perhaps the most famous big-man touchdown in football history in Super Bowl XX against the New England Patriots.

But I think Graham’s was far more impressive, since he had to channel his inner wide receiver to make the play.

Troy ended up losing 17-10. But at least the offensive lineman will have a memory to treasure for the rest of his life.