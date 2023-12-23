NIU Kicker Kanon Woodill Bolts To The Endzone On Fake FG With Shocking Speed

Videos by OutKick

Kanon Woodill might just be the fastest player on the Northern Illinois football team. The surprising part? He’s the kicker.

The Huskies faced the Arkansas State Red Wolves in a battle in the Camellia Bowl. Frankly, with those nicknames, we could just call this one the “Alpha Dog Bowl.”

Anyway, halfway through the second quarter, the Huskies faced a 4th-and-5. Instead of going for it, they lined up for a 49-yard field goal.

But that’s when they remembered that it’s bowl season in college football. Moments like these demand bravery, risk taking, and trickery. There is no tomorrow, no resume to keep clean, and no reason to be cautious.

Enter a fake field-goal play call.

Normally, most of these types of plays involve the holder throwing the ball to a tight end or wide receiver. Instead, the Huskies trusted Woodill to burst through the line of scrimmage to keep the play alive.

Boy, did he ever.

After receiving the ball from punter/holder Tom Foley (that just sounds like a punter’s name, doesn’t it?), Woodill sprinted past the unsuspecting defense for a score.

And when I say “sprinted,” I’m not talking about average kicker speed. This guy bolted like he heard there were free snacks in the end zone.

33 YARD TD FROM THE KICKER 🤯



WHAT A RUN FROM KANON WOODILLpic.twitter.com/AnysTjJ374 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 23, 2023

I’ve seen wide receivers run slower than this.

Fans went wild on social media after witnessing this epic trick play work to perfection.

Watching @NIU_Football kicker Kanon Woodill score on a 32-yard pass off a fake FG and the ensuing celebration is enough to justify watching @CamelliaBowl. Thank you, @NIUCoachHammock for the entertainment. Great call, play. — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) December 23, 2023

Kanon Woodill is the most explosive kicker in college football history@NIU_Football | #theHardWaypic.twitter.com/ffAyZl04RZ — Collin Wilson (@_Collin1) December 23, 2023

I mean, he’s outrunning defenders and leaving them in the dust



Kanon Woodill might have the fastest 40 time of any kicker in college football https://t.co/QeQ7xOPUJA — Steve Helwick (@s_helwick) December 23, 2023

Northern Illinois kept being aggressive after dialing up the trick play. The Huskies went for two after that play to bring the score to 21-7. They probably thought Woodill needed a rest after all that unexpected running.

The Huskies lead 21-13 at halftime. That means we have 30 more minutes to see Northern Illinois do more crazy things.