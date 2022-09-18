Saturday was a day that will never be forgotten in North Carolina. It started with scenes at sunrise and ended in mountain magic.

App State, which knocked off Texas A&M last weekend, stole multiple things from the Aggies:

The win.

$1.5 million that was paid out for the “buy game.”

College GameDay.

ESPN was slated to go to College Station this weekend for A&M’s game against Miami. Instead, it changed courses and rewarded the team that pulled the upset.

As a result, Saturday was an absolute madhouse in Boone. From start to finish.

After the day began with GameDay, it ended with a Hail Mary win that sent the sold-out crowd rushing onto the field. It was complete and utter mayhem that resulted in multiple injuries, though none were life-threatening. And at the end of the day, a few hospital bills were likely worth the price of the memories.

Interesting Dichotomy Plays Out During App State Field Storm

On one side of things, Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice was extremely kind to his fellow students. The man who was responsible for one of the craziest wins in school history went over to the fans and helped them get over the fence safely.

On the flip side of things, one of the Troy players was not nearly as nice. Video of the field storm appeared to show one of the Trojans shove an excitable student to the ground. The other fans around the student who was pushed down looked at the Troy player and seemingly chastised his behavior.

After the Hail Mary, ESPN broadcast shows what looks to be a Troy offensive lineman punching an App State fan in the back of the head as they rush the field, sending them to the turf.



You can see a couple other fans yell back at him. @WRAL pic.twitter.com/3nLijTT16Q — Keenan Willard (@KeenanWRAL) September 17, 2022

It is unclear as to what caused the Trojans athlete to lash out. The App State student could have said something— we do not know.

However, it does not look like the student who was shoved shared any physical or verbal interaction with the player. It it seemingly came out of frustration over the loss.