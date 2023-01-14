Troy Aikman took an unprompted shot at Tom Brady’s lack of wheels.

The Bucs play the Cowboys Monday night in the opening round, and all eyes are on Brady to see if he can make some more postseason magic.

Well, while fans are focused on that, Troy Aikman let people know he doesn’t think Brady is athletic at all. In fact, he doesn’t think there’s a more unathtletic passer in the league.

“I kid him about it — he’s the most unathletic quarterback in the game. I’m 56 years old, and I’m pretty confident I can outrun him in the 40-yard dash,” the hall of famer said on the “Sports Illustrated Media Podcast.”

Troy Aikman rips Tom Brady’s lack of athleticism. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Does Troy Aikman have a point about Tom Brady?

While some Brady fans might not want to admit it, the former Dallas Cowboys QB is 100% correct about Tom Brady lacking much athleticism.

When you think of Tom Brady, you don’t think of a QB who is likely to take off and run. Not at all. In fact, you think of the exact opposite.

You think of a QB who is going to sit in the pocket, wait for plays to develop and then throw darts.

Troy Aikman jokingly rips Tom Brady’s lack of athleticism. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Having said that, there’s only one quality about Tom Brady that ultimately matters: he’s a winner. You can say whatever you want about the Bucs starter being unathletic.

It ultimately doesn’t matter because Tom Brady has seven Super Bowl rings. Do you want an athletic QB or the most accomplished player in the history of football? The answer is obviously the latter. No matter where he’s gone, Brady has gotten the job done.

Even when this year started slow for the Bucs, Brady was able to push through and punch a ticket to the playoffs. From there, anything is possible.

Tom Brady might not be ultra-athletic, but he does have seven Super Bowl rings. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

So, let Aikman make his jokes. There’s nothing that can be said about Brady that matters other than the fact he’s won the Lombardi seven different times.