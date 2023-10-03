Troubled Rockets Guard Kevin Porter No Longer With Team

Videos by OutKick

Houston is ready for take off, without the services of Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.

As NBA teams poured in for Media Day this week, one buzzing topic around the Rockets was the tumultuous relationship with KPJ.

Porter Jr. exhibited conduct issues throughout his tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Rockets. Most recently, KPJ was arrested on serious claims of sexual assault. And in this case, Porter Jr.’s history lays out a damning case against the ascending guard.

Well, Houston’s not planning on welcoming Kevin Porter back on the team.

Rockets general manager Rafael Stone opened up his media session, alongside new coach Ime Udoka, by addressing the Porter controversy and the player’s status with the team.

“The allegations are deeply troubling. I informed him he could not be a part of the Houston Rockets. He has not been with the team and he will not be here at media day,” Stone commented.

Houston Rockets GM Rafael Stone opened Media Day with a brief statement on guard Kevin Porter Jr. and his current status with the team. Porter has been accused of committing domestic violence against his girlfriend. #Rockets #Sarge @TheRocketsWire pic.twitter.com/AwviKm9Fky — #SARGE (@BigSargeSportz) October 2, 2023

Porter becomes another case of a player diminishing his own value due to poor conduct off the court. When active, Kevin Porter can flat-out ball.

For now, the Rockets continue pursuing a trade for Porter Jr. — should any team want that headache in their locker room.

As shown by Miles Bridges’ alarming domestic abuse situation with Charlotte, NBA players can get a second chance, if they produce.

Last season, Porter averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 59 games. The Rockets signed KPJ to a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension in 2022, expected to make $15.9 million next season.

Getting kicked off the Cavs for beefing with executive Koby Altman and now a pariah in Houston, Porter Jr.’s future in the league looks questionable, at best.