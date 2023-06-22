There’s No Trade Market For Trey Lance, Adam Schefter Claims

Videos by OutKick

The San Francisco 49ers might not be able to trade Trey Lance even if the team wants to move the QB.

The 49ers currently have a packed QB room with Lance, Sam Darnold and Brock Purdy, who is still working his way back from a UCL injury.

Despite taking Lance third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, the former North Dakota State star has failed to meet expectations so far. He spent 2021 seeing little playing time and only started two games last season before getting hurt. There’s been plenty of speculation about whether or not the 49ers could move him, but Adam Schefter claimed there’s no market for him.

Where is Trey Lance on the depth chart for the 49ers? (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There reportedly is no trade market for Trey Lance.

“There really was never a lot of interest for Trey Lance. For what they gave up and what they got back, which is not very much at all, it doesn’t make sense to trade him. There was no trade market for Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan has said they didn’t have any trade talks with teams,” Schefter said during a Wednesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Schefter also added there’s no doubt Brock Purdy will be the starter when week one rolls around “if he’s healthy.”

"There was no trade market for Trey Lance and the 49ers didn't have any trade talks with teams..



Brock Purdy if he's healthy is the number one and my guess going into camp is that Sam Darnold has the edge to be number two"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pIjNIx3RiF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 21, 2023

Will Lance see the field this season for the 49ers?

Lance is now entering his third season in the NFL after being selected third overall just two years ago. The expectation is a guy is going to play pretty soon whenever a QB is drafted that high.

However, that’s simply not happened with Lance. He’s thrown for a grand total of 797 yards and five touchdowns to three interceptions in eight appearances in two seasons. That’s far from what expectations are for the third overall pick. The dual-threat also only completed 54.9% of his passes. That’s an abysmal number.

Trey Lance has failed to meet expectations so far. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lance might have some upside and is very athletic, but his performance on the field has simply not come close to meeting expectations. Now, it’s reported teams don’t even want to trade for a guy who was a top-three pick just two years ago.

With the ascension of Brock Purdy last year, it seems like Lance is destined to continue to ride the pine. Even if Purdy goes down, is there any guarantee Lance is a better option than Sam Darnold? Right now, it sounds like Darnold could definitely push Trey Lance for the QB2 role.

Will the 49ers trade Trey Lance? (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

We’ll see how everything shakes out starting in a couple months, but right now, it looks like Trey Lance won’t be in the lineup to actually see the field.