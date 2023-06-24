Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Marissa Squeezes Into Her ‘Summer Uniform’ Bikini

Videos by OutKick

Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa Lawrence, has officially declared it summertime.

Forget what the calendar said earlier this week or what the 9 p.m. sun says, it’s not summer until Marissa Lawrence says it is — and buddy, the NFL’s hottest WAG says it’s summer.

The Lawrence Clan returned from a big vacation this week, and Marissa — who, frankly, doesn’t get talked about enough — proved to all the doubters out there that it was, in fact, summer.

How? Just your typical Instagram rolodex of beach pictures, complete with Trevor looking like he’s about to take over the AFC South and Marissa in a fire black bikini.

Marissa Lawrence and Trevor Lawrence are an elite NFL power couple

Goodness gracious. I’d take Marissa’s summer uniform over Trevor Lawrence’s fall uni any day of the week and twice on Sundays.

I know OutKick has talked about Marissa Mowry (now Lawrence, of course) a few times over the years — mostly in Screencaps — but I feel like we’ve somehow dropped the ball a bit here. At least I have.

For that, I apologize.

We pride ourselves on getting in front of trends (see Sydney Smith) and leading the way on the media railroad — not riding caboose.

Don’t know why we aren’t focusing more on Marissa here, especially with the Jaguars about to take over the league. That’s right — take it over.

Don’t forget, the Jags nearly made an AFC championship run last year and now they get to come back and play in the worst division in all the league. Several pundits are actually forecasting the fighting Trevor’s to be the AFC’s No. 1 seed come January.

I wouldn’t go that far, personally, but I would make Trevor and Marissa Lawrence my top seed in the NFL Power Couple Rankings.

It’s only June 24th, too. Summer just started.

Strap in.