Trevor Lawrence’s Stats Are Outstanding Over The Past Several Weeks

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has been on fire over the past several weeks.

The Jags are 6-8, but are 4-2 over the team’s past six games. After a very tough start, the team is somehow still slightly alive for the postseason.

You can credit Trevor Lawrence for carrying most of the load, especially in the team’s Sunday win over the Cowboys.

Trevor Lawrence has taken his play to the next level. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence has taken his play to the next level.

Over the past six weeks, Lawrence has thrown for 1,680 yards and 14 touchdowns to just one interception.

To start the year through the team’s first eight games, he had 10 touchdowns to six interceptions. That’s not terrible, but clearly Trevor Lawrence has taken things to the next level.

The Jaguars are 4-2 in the team’s last six games. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Over the past six games, Trevor Lawrence also only dropped below a 64% completion rate once, and he’s completed at least 70% of his passes four times.

Lawrence infamously struggled at times during his rookie season. The team went 3-14 and he threw just 12 touchdowns to 17 interceptions and finished the season only completing 59.6% of his passes. It was a very rough rookie season.

Now, with games against the Jets, Texans and Titans left, there’s a real chance the team could win out. If that happens, anything is possible.

Will the Jaguars make the playoffs? (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The narrative last year was Trevor Lawrence wasn’t transitioning well to the NFL game. Over the past six games in his second year, he’s done more than enough to kill that thought. He’s clearly taken a great step forward.