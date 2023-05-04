Videos by OutKick

Trevor Lawrence wasn’t too pleased with Kyle Brandt’s ranking of the Jaguars QB.

The popular “Good Morning Football” host released his seven tiers of AFC QBs, and he had the former Clemson star as a tier six passer with Mac Jones, Kenny Pickett and Tua Tagovailoa.

Yes, Kyle Brandt thinks Trevor Lawrence is similar to Mac Jones and Kenny Pickett. In fact, the only QBs Lawrence was ranked above were rookies C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson. None of them have even thrown an NFL pass yet.

Lawrence, to his credit, responded in simple but very blunt fashion, and just tweeted, “The game ain’t played on paper.”

No, it’s most definitely not.

The game ain’t played on paper. https://t.co/UiloK4X8Tm — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 4, 2023

Trevor Lawrence hits back at Kyle Brandt.

Props to Trevor Lawrence for bringing this kind of energy on social media. He’s also 100% correct. The game of football isn’t played on paper.

It’s played on the field, and Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in year two of his NFL career. Let’s compare the numbers.

2021: 3,641 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, 334 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns.

2022: 4,113 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions, 291 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

The team also went from 3-14 in 2021 to making the playoffs last year after a 9-8 regular season. The team came within a touchdown of beating the Chiefs in the postseason and won five straight to close out the regular season.

Trevor Lawrence responds to disrespectful QB ranking. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Lawrence never completed under 62.5% of his passes in any of the final five games. Against Houston, he completed 81% after going 17/21.

The game might not be played on paper, but the results on paper even backup Trevor Lawrence not being a tier six QB. He’s not Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow or Aaron Rodgers, but what GM in their right mind would take Jimmy G over him? Would you even take Russell Wilson over him after his disaster of a season in 2022 in Denver?

Trevor Lawrence took a huge jump in year two. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Lawrence definitely isn’t a star yet, but he could be very soon with his next step forward. What tier would you put him in? Let us know in the comments!