Trevor Lawrence’s Impressively Long Saturday Winning Streak Snapped By Kansas City Chiefs

Trevor Lawrence knows what it is like to lose, but know he knows what it is like to lose on a Saturday. That is new to him.

Jacksonville’s loss to Kansas City marked his first loss on the seventh day of the week since at least middle school. That goes back eight years.

Trevor Lawrence had not lost on a Saturday, dating back to 2014.

Lawrence was the top-ranked prospect in the college football recruiting Class of 2018 after lighting up the stat sheet at Cartersville High School in Georgia. He won the starting job as a freshman and lost a few times in his first season on the high school level, but all of the losses happened on a Friday night.

Lawrence did not lose in high school again. He went a perfect 41-0 from his sophomore year through his senior year. Thursday, Friday, Saturday— it didn’t matter. Undefeated.

The Saturday streak continued to college.

Lawrence went 34-2 in his three years at Clemson. He never lost in the regular season, and every regular season game was played on a Saturday.

Lawrence’s only two losses as a Tiger came in the College Football Playoff National Championship as a sophomore, and the College Football Playoff Semifinal as a junior. The former was played on a Monday and the latter was played on a Friday.

Trevor Lawrence never lost on a Saturday in college.

After being drafted No. 1 overall in 2021 by the Jaguars, Lawrence lost more in his rookie season than he did in high school or college. But all of those losses came on Sundays.

In his second year, 2022/23, Trevor Lawrence played three times on a Saturday.

The first Saturday game came in Week 18. Jacksonville beat Tennessee to make the playoffs.

The second Saturday game came in the AFC Wild Card. The Jaguars came back from 27-down to beat the Chargers in a historic comeback and Lawrence celebrated at Waffle House.

The third Saturday game came on… well… Saturday. Kansas City hosted Jacksonville in the AFC Divisional Round and won by 7.

Trevor Lawrence’s undefeated Saturday streak came to an end at the hands of Chad Henne, Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Chiefs. What a run it was!