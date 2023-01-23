Trevor Lawrence had a very mature reaction to the Jaguars falling to the Chiefs.

Kansas City ended Jacksonville’s season in a dramatic AFC playoff matchup Saturday night, and while the Jags showed a lot of grit, it just wasn’t enough to get the job done. However, Lawrence refused to get down on himself or show a bad attitude.

“We worked so hard to get here, and nobody thought we were going to be here, and we had our shot — and that’s what hurts. We’ll be back. I’m confident in that. This is more the beginning than it is the end of something. This is just getting started for us. We got a taste of it, and guys are already hungry to get this opportunity again,” Lawrence told the press after the devastating loss, according to ESPN.

The Chiefs beat the Jaguars in the playoffs. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence impresses on and off the field.

There’s no doubt Trevor Lawrence is much more mature than you might think from his age. He’s only 23, but carries himself like a seasoned veteran.

After losing Saturday night, he took time to embrace every teammate as they left the field. He might be young, but there’s no doubt he’s a leader.

Trevor Lawrence continues to show great leadership and maturity. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

It’s also hard to disagree with his assessment that the Jaguars will be back. In 2021, Jacksonville was horrific and Lawrence struggled during his rookie campaign.

However, with Doug Pederson running the show, Trevor Lawrence has elevated his game and the Jags went from a joke to being a very good team in just one year.

With outstanding leadership and talented players, it’s an easy sell to buy “this is more the beginning than it is the end of something” for the Jaguars.

Trevor Lawrence shows mature perspective after losing to the Chiefs. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Watching Lawrence grow over the coming years is going to be a ton of fun for NFL and Jaguars fans.