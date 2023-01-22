Trevor Lawrence’s Leadership Epitomized By Powerful Moment In Divisional Round Defeat

Trevor Lawrence’s second year in the National Football League came to a close on Saturday. After the game, his leadership was on full display.

Jacksonville, which won just three games in 2021, fired Urban Meyer midway through Lawrence’s first season in the league. It hired Doug Pederson during the offseason and saw one of the best turnarounds in league history.

The Jaguars lost seven of their first 10 games and entered their bye week at 3-7. Upon their return to play in Week 12, everything started to click.

Lawrence and the offense really started to find its grove while the defense did enough to keep their opponents at bay. Jacksonville won six of its last seven games, finished at 9-8, and made the playoffs.

The NFL’s worst offense from 2021 finished as the No. 10-ranked offense in 2022. It was a remarkable upswing for a team that had little hope for success even just 365 days ago.

And, to top it all off, the Jaguars won their first playoff game since 2017 and only their second since the turn of the millennium. Pretty insane!

The incredible season ended with a seven-point loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City on Saturday. As did Lawrence’s insane Saturday winning streak.

Despite the disappointment, Lawrence was sure to keep his teammates’ heads held high. He is proud of what they accomplished and spoke to that notion in his postgame press conference.

Lawrence wanted to make certain that his teammates are proud too.

As the team made its way into the locker room, he stopped in the tunnel. The 23-year-old, former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick hugged each and every one of his guys as they walked by.

Trevor Lawrence exited the field after his first playoff loss and (attempted, before being encouraged to exit by security) waited to congratulate each of his teammates



Got +75% of them



Leadership until the very end. Salute, 16 🫡#DUUUVAL | #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/PsvKmGFBqH — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) January 22, 2023

Where Lawrence could have sulked his way into the locker room, he went out of his way to let his guys know that he has their back. He appreciates them for everything that they have done.

Pretty powerful moment!