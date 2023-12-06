Trevor Lawrence Explains Why He Didn’t Take A Cart Ride After Injury

Videos by OutKick

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence went down with a scary-looking injury on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. He hobbled to the team’s locker room with the help of a team staffer and a police officer.

However, that left a lot of people wondering why the team didn’t have a medical cart at the ready for a moment like that. Especially with a potentially serious injury to the team’s franchise quarterback.

Jaguars gonna make Trevor Lawrence walk to his car after the game. pic.twitter.com/w6Bh3uTY54 — CogginToboggan (@CogginToboggan) December 5, 2023

It turns out they did have a cart ready to go, it was just that Lawrence waved it off.

…then regretted it when he realized just how far it was back to the locker room.

Lawrence addressed Cartgate (or maybe “Apparent-Lack-Of-Cartgate.”

“We have an amazing medical staff.”@Trevorlawrencee on his ankle injury and more. pic.twitter.com/JyMR2hLk74 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 6, 2023

“Yeah, you know, we we have, we have an amazing medical staff that takes care of us and in every way that you could imagine anything that we need, they’re always there,” Lawrence said. “They work pretty much around the clock to take care of us. So we got one of, if not the best in the league.”

Yeah. yeah. yeah… the medical staff sounds great. Now what about that cart?!

Lawrence Explained The Absence Of A Medical Cart

“We talked about getting a cart and I was gonna get a cart and then I’m standing there and, you know, I’m already on the sideline at that point. The tunnel is right there,” Lawrence said. “I just wanted to get off the field get out of there. I didn’t know what was going on with my ankle, I felt like I could get off [the field].”

Lawrence said that it seemed like a decent idea until he remembered just how far it was back to the locker room.

“I’m like, ‘This is a pretty long walk,'” he said/ you know, but I was already there. And they asked again if I wanted a cart I’m like, ‘No, we’re gonna make it the whole way,’ I didn’t know there was cameras in the tunnel.”

Those cameras captured the moment that started Cartgate in the first place.

But now we know: the Jacksonville Jaguars do in fact have a medical cart if their quarterback needs it.

