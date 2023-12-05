Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Exits MNF After Sustaining Ankle Injury

Videos by OutKick

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence sustained a devastating ankle injury on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Late in the fourth quarter, Lawrence dropped back to pass on a 3rd-and-12. Unable to find an open receiver, he tucked the ball and braced for contact.

However, offensive tackle Walker Little stepped on Lawrence’s ankle during his pass protection.

Trevor Lawrence tried to get up, fell back down, and the entire stadium gasped.



He's headed to the locker room with help. This sucks.pic.twitter.com/kX3GnJlZna https://t.co/UYVJV6ewNO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 5, 2023

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson also landed on top of the quarterback to finish his rush. While it wasn’t a dirty play by any means, it didn’t help Lawrence’s situation either.

Trevor Lawrence –



Gets his right ankle stepped on then rolled, then further rolled over after the defender hits him.



I’d say main concern is an ankle sprain, but given how much pain he’s in (+ assistance from staff into locker room), possible concern for a fracture. pic.twitter.com/ZXSC8gSSk6 — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) December 5, 2023

Lawrence pounded the ground in frustration, which indicates he knew something was seriously wrong. He was helped to the locker room by medical staff and put no weight on his injured foot.

A difficult look at Trevor Lawrence being helped to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/5dFZo1Lbh4 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 5, 2023

To add to the negative feel of the moment for Jacksonville, Brandon McManus missed a 48-yard field goal one play after their quarterback went down. Backup C.J. Beathard also couldn’t lead the Jaguars to victory, as they lost 34-31 in overtime.

We’ll provide more information on the injury as we get it.