Trevor Bauer Goes Ballistic On Japanese Teammates During Angry Meltdown After Poorly-Executed Pickle Play

Trevor Bauer was not happy with his Japanese teammates on Saturday. The 32-year-old former Cy Young Award winner lost his mind on multiple occasions throughout the game.

Bauer, in his first year playing overseas, has not pitched in the MLB since 2021. He was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into significant sexual assault allegations and was later suspended per the league’s domestic violence policy.

Although the once-dominant ace never faced any criminal charges and maintains his innocence, no team was willing to sign him in 2023 after his reinstatement. Bauer went overseas as a result and signed with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars on a one-year deal worth up to $4 million (ish) with incentives.

His first start couldn’t have been better, but the success did not continue and he was sent down back at the end of May. It was not what he, nor the BayStars had hoped.

Bauer eventually returned to the highest level of Nippon Professional Baseball. The numbers have been improving since getting called back up, and he has not allowed more than three runs since May 16.

His best start of the year came on June 14. Bauer allowed just one run and struck out 12 over nine innings.

And after some early controversy surrounding his sword celebration, the team is now doing it with him.

However, amid the on-field play, Bauer has been dealing with more off-field accusations. Both he and his agent, Rachel Luba, categorically deny the new claims.

Bauer has continued to pitch well as he deals with all of the outside noise.

Trevor Bauer’s most recent start ended with rage.

It was an up-and-down outing against the Chunichi Dragons on Saturday. Bauer allowed 10 hits and two walks over six innings but allowed just one run and struck out six.

He was very frustrated with his defense on multiple occasions. Especially during his final inning of the night.

Poor pickle play in the field left the bases loaded. It would have been the third out if the defensive effort had been executed correctly.

Bauer was not happy, and understandably so.

And then, after taking things into his own hands and making the final out of the inning himself, Bauer went ballistic as he stormed into the dugout and back into the clubhouse.

Even though he was angry, Bauer’s outing ultimately lowered his ERA to 3.77 and his WHIP is now at 1.37. He has been much, much better since getting sent down.

The anger, though, has not subsided. It was similar to his meltdown at Kansas City in 2019.