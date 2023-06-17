Further Details On Trevor Bauer Accusation Emerge

Videos by OutKick

Former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer recently faced another accusation of sexual assault, in the latest blow for the beleaguered starter.

READ: TREVOR BAUER FACES NEW ACCUSATIONS AS WOMAN CLAIMS EX-MLB PITCHER HELD HER AT KNIFEPOINT

The woman, who hasn’t been identified, has filed a civil lawsuit claiming that Bauer assaulted her in December 2020.

According to reports, the lawsuit also claims that the assault resulted in an “unplanned pregnancy.”

Scottsdale Police received a report of the alleged incident in December 2022, a week after the lawsuit was filed.

Bauer’s representatives have denied the accusations, and issued a statement in response to the Daily Mail.

Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba that Bauer “categorically denies” the claims and that they’re “untethered to reality.”

Former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer poses for photographers in his new DeNA BayStars uniform during an introductory press conference in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on March 24, 2023. Bauer, who was suspended by Major League Baseball in 2022 following allegations of sexual assault, has signed a one-year deal with DeNA. (Photo by Kyodo News/Sipa USA)

Trevor Bauer’s Response

Police reports obtained by ESPN said the woman initially said she had a miscarriage, but subsequently said it was an abortion.

“At the time during the interview I questioned [her] whether she had a miscarriage or an abortion because they’re two separate things,’ the police report said. ‘During the interview, [she] stated ‘they’re pretty much the same thing’ and said she no longer wanted to talk about it.’

Bauer’s lawyers have said that the parties had a consensual relationship and that the claimed pregnancy never occurred.

The police report also said that medical records she showed them “do not indicate” if she “was in fact pregnant.”

For his part, Bauer’s filed a criminal compliant saying the woman has been attempting to extort him.

One of his attorneys, Ann Chapman, told police that the accuser “had demanded financial compensation from her client for a pregnancy and abortion that was alleged to be false.”

Bauer’s faced a number of accusations, although hasn’t been charged as a result.

The likelihood of an MLB return was already slim, but every further accusation makes it increasingly unlikely.