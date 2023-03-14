Ex-Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer Joins New Team In Japan

Videos by OutKick

Disgraced former Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is pursuing his next opportunity in baseball overseas.

The 2020 National League CY Young winner signed a deal with Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan, announced early Monday. Bauer’s one-year deal with the Japanese team is estimated at about $3 million, with incentives pushing the number up to $4 million, according to The Washington Post.

All eyes have been on Bauer’s next move after fighting multiple allegations of sexual assault since 2021. One accuser shared disturbing allegations of Bauer using physical force against her, and MLB put the hammer down on Bauer with a significant suspension.

Trevor Bauer pitches against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Following the league’s investigation, Bauer was suspended for 324 games, per the MLB’s domestic violence policy. Bauer’s suspension was cut to 194 games after he appealed the ban.

Bauer, 32, was vilified by MLB but gained a small group of support after Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided not to file criminal charges against Bauer after finding the evidence insufficient. The pitcher further retaliated against his accusers by filing a defamation lawsuit in July 2022.

The Dodgers designated Bauer for assignment in January 2023.

Bauer was courted by MLB teams before signing with the Baystars, according to the pitcher’s agent. The team reportedly performed an investigation into Bauer’s accusations and found no conclusive evidence of wrongdoing.

Bauer remains adamant about his innocence and playing on a big stage again in his career.

(Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)