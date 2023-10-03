Trent Dilfer Breaks Silence On Sideline Tantrum

Videos by OutKick

Trent Dilfer isn’t pleased with the behavior he exhibited during a Saturday loss to Tulane.

UAB was flagged in the fourth quarter for an illegal substitution that gave Tulane an automatic first down while the Green Wave were up 28-20.

Dilfer lost his mind on his staff and threw one of the best sideline tantrums of the season. He looked almost ready to swing on someone during his rant.

It was a truly hilarious display of lack of emotional control. Now, he’s attempted to walk back his behavior.

Trent Dilfer absolutely losing it on his coaches 😳 pic.twitter.com/Y8gG084MsT — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 30, 2023

Trent Dilfer discusses outburst against Tulane.

“Well, number one, it has nothing to do with the perception of what it is and commentary around it. I’m regretful about it. I’m a passionate guy. Anybody that’s ever been around me as a player, as a coach, at ESPN. … I mean, my kids will tell you this … I am a passionate, passionate person. Sometimes, that passion comes out in ways that I am not proud of. And that’s a moment that I am not proud of. One, I wasn’t just mad at that singular coach. We do have headphones on, so every person—22 people—were getting the message that that was unacceptable. Now, I could’ve done that in a better way, and I’ll learn from it, like I’ve learned from my mistakes in the past,” Dilfer told the media during a Monday press conference when discussing the moment, according to 247Sports.

The Blazers head coach further explained he’s regretful for what played out on the sidelines and wishes it hadn’t happened.

“I don’t really get caught up in what people say. I’ve woken up to a lot worse things to that. I’ve been booed out of stadiums. I’ve had people lie about my character multiple times. I don’t get too caught up in that stuff, but I’m very concerned about the 200 people in this building [and] about the people we represent in the city of Birmingham, and that’s not what I want their head coach to be remembered for. Now, I am going to be passionate, and there may be other times that I’m stern, but that one was over-the-top, and I regret it,” Dilfer continued.

Dilfer went way too far with his actions.

As I wrote after it happened, there’s a difference between a guy like Nick Saban getting on someone’s case and losing his temper in an aggressive fashion and Dilfer doing it.

The Alabama coach has seven national title rings. He has the credentials to backup outbursts some might find to have gone a bit too far.

Trent Dilfer as a coach does not. He has a Super Bowl ring, but that has nothing to do with coaching. Not one thing. So far, he’s struggled as a head coach with the Blazers.

Trent Dilfer discusses his sideline tantrum during a loss to Tulane. (Photo by Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

UAB is 1-4 through the program’s first five games under Dilfer’s leadership, and he’s now the proud owner of a truly unreal meltdown. He might say he regrets it, but the internet never forgets. The video of him flipping out will continue to make the rounds for a long time. Trent Dilfer better start winning. If not, the criticisms will only continue.