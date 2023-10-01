Trent Dilfer Melts Down, Loses His Mind During Loss To Tulane

Videos by OutKick

Trent Dilfer went full hardo mode during UAB’s 35-23 loss to Tulane.

Dilfer is in his first year with the Blazers, and things are off to a rough start for his college coaching career. UAB fell to 1-3 Saturday and he flipped out in absolutely hilarious fashion.

UAB was flagged for an illegal substitution in the fourth quarter, and Dilfer’s reaction was a bit over-the-top. He looked ready to start swinging on his staff as he did he best Nick Saban impression.

Check out his comical meltdown below.

Trent Dilfer absolutely losing it on his coaches 😳 pic.twitter.com/Y8gG084MsT — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 30, 2023

Trent Dilfer goes full-Nick Saban during loss to Tulane.

Now, I’m sure some of you are asking, how can I go from semi-praising Nick Saban flipping out against Mississippi State to mocking Dilfer’s actions against Tulane.

Well, the answer is very simple. Nick Saban has seven national championship rings, and is the greatest coach in college football history.

When you have seven rings, you can behave how you want on the sideline because you’ve earned that right. Trent Dilfer has done nothing as a college football coach, and is 1-3 so far in his short career.

UAB coach Trent Dilfer flipped out during a loss to Tulane. (Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Network)

He’s not Nick Saban, and yet, he looked ready to get in the octagon against his staff after the illegal substitution flag. Grab a beer and relax, Dilfer. The world isn’t coming to an end.

It’s a Conference USA game. It’s not the Big Ten or SEC. The world will keep spinning, despite UAB losing to Tulane.

Furthermore, if Dilfer wants to behave this way, he better win at a level that allows it to be excused. So far, that’s not even come close to happening.

Trent Dilfer is off to a rough start in his college coaching career with UAB. The team fell to 1-3 after losing to Tulane. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That makes this situation the definition of a hardo move. Better luck next time, Dilfer. Seems like he’s going to need it.