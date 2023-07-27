Videos by OutKick

Trent Dilfer is new to the whole college football coaching thing, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he isn’t prepared for his new role at UAB. The 51-year-old has been part of the game on every level as a former first round draft pick and spent much of his post-NFL career looking at the game from the other side of things.

Most recently, Dilfer spent the last four years building a powerhouse high school program at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville. He’s prepared for the increased scrutiny that will come with the unique path to his current role and doesn’t care about anything but his own program and its success.

All of the outside noise is exactly that.

"I didn't do it the HARD way…I didn't have my own room. You know that's a big thing in college football. I got a room! I didn't coordinate, so how in the hell can I be a college head coach?" – Trent Dilfer on the scrutiny he's hearing heading into his first season leading… pic.twitter.com/jmVwtjrV1W — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) July 26, 2023

Whether Dilfer will have success on the college level will take a few years to figure out. However, if there is one thing for which he is most prepared, it would be talent evaluation.

Dilfer spent much of the last decade overseeing the Elite 11 quarterback competition. He knows what to look for in a signal-caller, and he knows what to look for in his signal-caller’s supporting cast, having been an analyst with ESPN and winning a Super Bowl with a talented roster around him.

That makes things tricky in today’s era.

UAB competes on the Group of Five level. Its resources are not that of other in-state programs like Alabama and Auburn— especially in terms of NIL funds.

And as we have seen time and time again, breakout stars on the G5 or FCS level are immediately offered the opportunity to leave their current program (typically for more money) and join a Power Five program. It’s even happening within the P5 level!

Trent Dilfer will have none of it.

Although Dilfer’s experience with the transfer portal and NIL is limited, he is prepared to go after teams that tamper with guns blazing. There will be no holding back.

When asked about tampering at AAC Media Days earlier this week, Dilfer went off. His issue is not with players that enter the transfer portal and explore their options. His issue is with teams that try to coerce players to enter the portal.

Dilfer is ready to unleash fury. Although UAB may not be able to match P5 money, he will do everything in his power to keep tampering from happening and has the receipts to back it up.

During AAC media day, UAB Head Coach Trent Dilfer discussed what he is doing to stop coaches & collectives from coercing his players into the transfer portal. 👀



“I have DM's, I have WhatsApp, I have text messages, I have IP addresses, and I am doing everything in my power to… pic.twitter.com/mfekz8ZIen — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) July 26, 2023

Dilfer’s sentiments were echoed during an interview with Roy Philpott of SiriusXM.

Again, the issue is not with his players seeking better opportunity through the portal. Dilfer will help his guys if they choose to do so.

The issue is with P5 teams poaching players who may not have wanted to enter the portal.

Trent Dilfer (@DilfersDimes) is entering his first season as head coach for @UAB_FB and has a message to every coach trying to poach🐉 players: Get out of his roster. #WinAsOne @American_Conf | @RoyPhilpott pic.twitter.com/TptXMubp0X — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) July 26, 2023

You heard the man.

Look out, Power Five programs, Trent Dilfer will go scorched earth. He’ll do it!