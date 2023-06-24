Trent Dilfer Embraces Tough Guy Role, Vows To Flame Coaches Who Tamper With Roster

Videos by OutKick

UAB coach Trent Dilfer has drawn a line in the sand when it comes to tampering.

Roster tampering has unfortunately become the new normal in college football thanks to the transfer portal and NIL.

Players have more freedom of movement than ever before. Add in the money they can make, and it’s not a mystery why coaches are tampering and players are jumping around.

However, the UAB head coach made it clear he will name names if he has to when it comes to tampering.

UAB coach Trent Dilfer vows to publicly flame coaches who mess with his roster. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Trent Dilfer threatens to publicly rip any coach who tampers.

“Come try to get my guys. I dare you Power Fives. I’ve got a pretty big platform I can step on. If I find you in my kid’s DMs and if I find you talking to high school coaches about my kids, if you’re in my roster, I’m going to call your ass out. I’m going to say it by name to the biggest voices in television today, and it’s going to make GameDay. It’s going to make SportsCenter. By the way, those guys running SportsCenter are still my friends. So go ahead, I dare you to jump into my roster,” Dilfer said on the “Rick & Bubba Show.”

You can watch his full comments below.

😮😮



"I DARE Coaches To Try To Take My Players."

– Trent Dilfer @DilfersDimes



The UAB Head Football Coach has some choice words for any opposing coaches that may try to take his players…. @UAB_Athletics @UAB_FB #UABFootball pic.twitter.com/31ApvnbVr0 — Rick & Bubba Show (@rickandbubba) June 23, 2023

Many coaches won’t care about Dilfer’s threat.

There’s two critical things to recognize in a situation like this one, and they’re equally important. The first one is Dilfer now has no choice but to follow through on his threat.

You have to be able to back it up if you’re going to threaten to publicly flame coaches for messing with your roster.

In life, a red line is worthless if it’s not enforceable. You see this play out in international affairs all the time. If the President vows military intervention or to bomb someone, he has to do it or his threats lose all credibility. Same applies here on a much smaller scale. Dilfer’s word will become worthless if he doesn’t follow through on his threat.

Trent Dilfer is now the head coach at UAB. (Photo by Nils Nilsen/Getty Images)

That brings us to the second point. Many coaches simply won’t care about what Dilfer says or does. Do you think a major P5 coach is going to care if Trent Dilfer complains to people on ESPN?

The UAB coach might be 100% justified in his complaints, but this is major college football we’re talking about. Morals and ethics were left at the door for many coaches. Several coaches would gladly take some negative press if it meant landing a great player.

College football is a world of haves and have nots. The strong do what they want. The weak do what they must to survive. Many coaches simply will not care about this threat. Not one bit.

Trent Dilfer issues threat to coaches who might tamper. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Having said all that, I hope Trent Dilfer does it. College football is simply more fun the more drama there is. Embrace the chaos!