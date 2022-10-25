Trent Dilfer is not just a Super Bowl champion quarterback. He is also a fantastic high school football coach.

Dilfer, 50, took over the Lipscomb Academy program in Nashville in 2019. Ever since, the Mustangs have not stopped winning and are having a lot of fun along the way.

And they’re not just winning, but winning by a lot. In fact, they have been so good under Dilfer’s direction that it is moving up to the highest-possible division.

Before the former No. 6 overall NFL Draft pick was named the head coach, Lipscomb went 1-10 in 2017 and 2-9 in 2018. It has been a complete turnaround the last four seasons.

The Mustangs won seven games in Trent Dilfer’s first year. In his second year, 2020, they began the year at 0-2 before rattling off 11-straight wins — outscoring opponents 375 to 71 — and then lost the state championship by a touchdown.

In 2021 the team was even more dominant. Lipscomb went 13-1 en route to a state championship. It outscored opponents 623 to 93 in games they won and lost just the one (pretty fluky) game to a non-district opponent by eight.

That supremacy has continued into 2022. The Mustangs are 9-0 and winning by an aggregate score of 311 to 52.

Needless to say, Lipscomb is significantly better than every team it has played. Dilfer and his program’s incredible facilities (which even has its own private barbershop!!) attracts much of the top talent in the state and a lot of his players have gone on to play college ball, with many going D-I. Lipscomb’s roster currently includes the top two prospects in the state.

As a result, it was announced Monday the team is moving up to Division II-AAA next season. While that may not seem like a big deal, because it’s still DII-AAA, but that is the highest-possible division for private schools in Tennessee.

“Lipscomb Academy announces a move to TSSAA Div. II-AAA classification for the sport of football. This new classification is the best choice for the Lipscomb Mustangs as it allows football to have a competitive 2023 season in a strong conference and statewide league.” — L.A. communications director Amanda Price

Dilfer’s program is the unanimous No. 1 team in the state, has won 17 games in a row, and does not show signs of slowing down. It will be interesting to see how the Mustangs fair on the next level next season.