Trent Dilfer’s High School Football Team Is So Rich That It Has A Literal Private Barber Shop

Trent Dilfer is not only a Super Bowl champion quarterback, he is a state champion high school football coach. The 50-year-old, former No. 6 overall NFL Draft pick is currently leading the Lipscomb Academy program in Nashville, Tennessee and has found a lot of success.

Since taking over as head coach in 2019, Dilfer has led the Mustangs to at least the DII-AA Tennessee High School Football Playoffs semifinal round each season. He lost the state championship in 2020 but bounced back with a 12-1 record and state title last fall.

Seven games into 2022 Lipscomb is undefeated and, needless to say, hiring Dilfer was a great move. His team has been dominant.

A large part of the winning ways stems from the coaching staff, but it certainly helps that there is a ton of money being pumped into the program.

For starters, Dilfer is believed to earn $1.3 million per year just to coach football. High school football. That number is not confirmed, because Lipscomb Academy is a private school, but it is likely in the ballpark. And a large portion of that money is invested right back into the program for gear, equipment, etc.

In addition, prior to Dilfer’s arrival, the Academy completed a $5 million renovation to its facilities. It overhauled the football field and built a brand-new indoor training facility that includes a top-of-the-line weight room, a spacious locker room, meeting rooms, film rooms, an equipment room and the coaches’ offices.

While all of that is fairly standard for a high school program — though maybe not to the same standard of luxury — Lipscomb has something that few others do.

No, seriously. Players and coaches can swing by ‘The Mane’ and get lined-up. They don’t have to pay, and they don’t have to go off-campus. It’s all included within the Mustangs’ facility.

Inside the Stable: Meet Reggie Mclaurine! Reggie has been our primary barber at “The Mane,” Mustang football’s barber shop that services players and coaches 💈 💜 #BeSetApart pic.twitter.com/u2mLpeiBGJ — Lipscomb Academy Football (@LAmustangFB) October 14, 2022

Many, if not most college programs don’t have a barber shop. But Lipscomb Academy, a private, Christ-centered school with an enrollment of less than 2,000 does. That’s downright insane. High school football in the South is just different, especially when Trent Dilfer is the coach.