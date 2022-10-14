Trent Dilfer’s High School Football Team Is So Rich That It Has A Literal Private Barber Shop

updated

Trent Dilfer is not only a Super Bowl champion quarterback, he is a state champion high school football coach. The 50-year-old, former No. 6 overall NFL Draft pick is currently leading the Lipscomb Academy program in Nashville, Tennessee and has found a lot of success.

Since taking over as head coach in 2019, Dilfer has led the Mustangs to at least the DII-AA Tennessee High School Football Playoffs semifinal round each season. He lost the state championship in 2020 but bounced back with a 12-1 record and state title last fall.

Seven games into 2022 Lipscomb is undefeated and, needless to say, hiring Dilfer was a great move. His team has been dominant.

A large part of the winning ways stems from the coaching staff, but it certainly helps that there is a ton of money being pumped into the program.

For starters, Dilfer is believed to earn $1.3 million per year just to coach football. High school football. That number is not confirmed, because Lipscomb Academy is a private school, but it is likely in the ballpark. And a large portion of that money is invested right back into the program for gear, equipment, etc.

In addition, prior to Dilfer’s arrival, the Academy completed a $5 million renovation to its facilities. It overhauled the football field and built a brand-new indoor training facility that includes a top-of-the-line weight room, a spacious locker room, meeting rooms, film rooms, an equipment room and the coaches’ offices.

While all of that is fairly standard for a high school program — though maybe not to the same standard of luxury — Lipscomb has something that few others do.

Lipscomb Academy football has its own private barbershop

No, seriously. Players and coaches can swing by ‘The Mane’ and get lined-up. They don’t have to pay, and they don’t have to go off-campus. It’s all included within the Mustangs’ facility.

Many, if not most college programs don’t have a barber shop. But Lipscomb Academy, a private, Christ-centered school with an enrollment of less than 2,000 does. That’s downright insane. High school football in the South is just different, especially when Trent Dilfer is the coach.

high school footballTrent Dilfer

Written by Grayson Weir

Grayson doesn't drink coffee. He wakes up Jacked.

Leave a Reply