Trea Turner Says Standing Ovations From Phillies Fans Were ‘Pretty F—king Cool’

Phillies fans did what they could to try to help out struggling shortstop Trea Turner, and it was clear their efforts meant a lot.

After a rough trip to Miami in which Turner — who signed a $300 million deal with the Phillies over the offseason — had a costly error in extra innings and slipped down to 8th in the batting order.

However, instead of giving the highly-paid Turner a Bronx cheer, they banded together to give Turner some Brotherly Love and support.

When Turner stepped up to the plate for the first time on Friday night against the Kansas City Royals, the Citizen’s Bank Park crowd hopped on their feet and gave it up for him.

Philly's got ya, Trea 👏 pic.twitter.com/KRIO03u8sN — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 4, 2023

Those continued each time the former Dodger stepped up to the plate. While they certainly would’ve been a boost to Trea Turner, the Phillies could’ve used a little something else as a team. They lost to the Royals 7-5.

The Standing Ovations Meant A Lot To Turner

After the game — in which Turner had a hit and drove in a run — he was asked about the somewhat uncharacteristic show of support from fans.

Trea Turner on standing ovations he received from fans tonight: “That was pretty fucking cool.” pic.twitter.com/6XxW251gkY — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) August 5, 2023

“It was pretty f–king cool,” Turner said. “Y’know, the fans have my back and they’re showing up for me. It’s pretty cool to see. I wish we could have come out with the win right there, but I thought that was awesome.”

Turner said that the moment also meant a lot to his mother. He said she was brought to tears over the gesture.

Feeling all the emotions after this one 🥹 pic.twitter.com/dRsVMRJx6Y — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 5, 2023

“She said she cried in my first at-bat,” he said. “So, I guess the fans make her pretty happy

According to MLB.com, the movement went beyond simply cheering for the MLB vet. Some even chose to make donations to his favorite charity, the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Great stuff from Phillies fans. Let’s see if Turner starts trending in the right direction after what has been a tough season for him.

