Phillies Fans Try To Light Fire Under Slumping Trea Turner By Planning Standing Ovation This Weekend

Things have not been going great for Trea Turner in Philadelphia, and now Phillies fans are going to try to do something to help him out.

And before you say anything, no, they’re not going to throw snowballs or batteries at him.

Turner signed a massive 11-year $300 million deal with the Phillies last December. That deal came on the heels of an All-Star season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022.

However, the shortstop has struggled since arriving in the City of Brotherly Love and has been sliding down the batting order all season. Thursday night in Miami, Turner was slotted into the eighth spot in the team’s batting order.

He has also struggled in the field. Wednesday night against the Marlins, Turner booted a grounder into the outfield in extra innings, which led to the game being tied. They wound up losing that game 9-8.

So, fans are banding together to light a fire under Turner with a planned standing ovation at Citizen’s Bank Park.

Let’s start with an acknowledgment that that dude is working with one of the most gloriously perfect Philly accents I’ve ever heard. Just phenomenal.

This idea is a stunning about-face for Philly fans, who once booed the Eagles before halftime in the season-opening game months after winning the Super Bowl.

Some fans agreed with the idea while others didn’t for various reasons.

I’m not going to boo Turner, but I also refuse to give the guy a random standing ovation for the hell of it. Let him earn a standing O. — Matt Berg (@realMattBerg23) August 4, 2023

Pity standing ovations are not the answer. Guys contract is absolutely loaded with incentives on top of the 300 mil. I’ll start giving him pity standing ovations the day he starts venmoing me and everyone else in the stands to do it, when he comes up to the plate. He’s a big boy… — RJ 🦁 (@RJweTrust) August 4, 2023

Not a pity ovation… when he comes up to bat for the first time, show him the city is behind him. That’s all. I actually agree with it. Booing the guy like crazy isn’t going to make things any better. So why not try this. — J.Q (@QuinnieJ1) August 4, 2023

I’d be inclined to agree that this isn’t a pity ovation. Instead, Phillies fans are taking it upon themselves to show a struggling player that they still believe in them. That’ll probably mean a lot Turner and maybe things will get better.

Turner is currently batting .237, easily his lowest batting average since his rookie season back in 2015.

