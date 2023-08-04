Phillies Fans Try To Light Fire Under Slumping Trea Turner By Planning Standing Ovation This Weekend

updated

Videos by OutKick

Things have not been going great for Trea Turner in Philadelphia, and now Phillies fans are going to try to do something to help him out.

And before you say anything, no, they’re not going to throw snowballs or batteries at him.

Turner signed a massive 11-year $300 million deal with the Phillies last December. That deal came on the heels of an All-Star season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022.

However, the shortstop has struggled since arriving in the City of Brotherly Love and has been sliding down the batting order all season. Thursday night in Miami, Turner was slotted into the eighth spot in the team’s batting order.

He has also struggled in the field. Wednesday night against the Marlins, Turner booted a grounder into the outfield in extra innings, which led to the game being tied. They wound up losing that game 9-8.

So, fans are banding together to light a fire under Turner with a planned standing ovation at Citizen’s Bank Park.

Let’s start with an acknowledgment that that dude is working with one of the most gloriously perfect Philly accents I’ve ever heard. Just phenomenal.

This idea is a stunning about-face for Philly fans, who once booed the Eagles before halftime in the season-opening game months after winning the Super Bowl.

Some fans agreed with the idea while others didn’t for various reasons.

I’d be inclined to agree that this isn’t a pity ovation. Instead, Phillies fans are taking it upon themselves to show a struggling player that they still believe in them. That’ll probably mean a lot Turner and maybe things will get better.

Turner is currently batting .237, easily his lowest batting average since his rookie season back in 2015.

Follow on Twitter (or X): @Matt_Reigle

MLBPhiladelphia PhilliesTrea Turner

Written by Matt Reigle

Matt is a University of Central Florida graduate and a long-suffering Philadelphia Flyers fan living in Orlando, Florida. He can usually be heard playing guitar, shoe-horning obscure quotes from The Simpsons into conversations, or giving dissertations to captive audiences on why Iron Maiden is the greatest band of all time.

Leave a Reply