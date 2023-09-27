Army Soldier Who Deserted To North Korea Returned To American Custody: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

American soldier Travis King is back in American custody following a brief defection to North Korea.

King was returned to American custody in China after spending roughly two months in North Korea following a brazen sprint across the border, according to The Associated Press.

He now faces serious problems with the United States military and government. King was returning to America to face discipline for issues in South Korea when he decided to defect to North Korea. He was quickly declared AWOL after fleeing to Kim Jong Un’s hermit kingdom.

Travis King back in American custody after running into North Korea. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, it’s likely he could face serious consequences, such as prison time, forfeiting pay and being kicked out with a dishonorable discharge, according to the same AP report. The last one seems like a certainty at this point.

The DPRK’s propaganda arm – the Korean Central News Agency – reported Wednesday that King confused to defecting due to “ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination” and was “disillusioned about the unequal U.S. society.”

Why did Travis King flee to North Korea?

While Travis King is back in American custody, the situation surrounding his desertion to the North is still mind-boggling.

He was supposed to board a flight to America to face discipline for his actions in South Korea – which resulted in local jail time for a fight – but, instead, opted to join a tourist group near the border. From there, he ran into the DPRK.

Kim Jong Un is the brutal dictator of North Korea. (Photo by Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Imagine being foolish enough to think life in North Korea would be better than whatever was waiting for him in America.

North Korea is perhaps the worst place on Earth. Kim Jong Un just murders people he doesn’t like. American student Otto Warmbier was infamously returned in a vegetative state, and died shortly afterwards.

Travis King chose that nation over the United States of America.

Travis King returned to American custody after fleeing to North Korea. (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, he’s back in American custody, and whatever is waiting for him in the military courts will likely not be pleasant.