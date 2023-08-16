North Korea Claims American Soldier Defected Because Of Racism

Videos by OutKick

Was racism the reason American soldier Travis King defected to North Korea?

King fled to the communist dictatorship in July when he was supposed to be flying back to America to face discipline after being in South Korean custody following an alleged altercation.

Most reasonable people looked at the evidence and figured King fled to the Hermit Kingdom because he didn’t want to face responsibility for the things he’d done while in South Korea. The United States military isn’t known for tolerating much nonsense.

However, the North Koreans are going with a very different narrative:

Racism.

Travis King allegedly fled to North Korea because of racism. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

North Korea says racism motivated Travis King’s defection.

The Korean Central News Agency, the DPRK’s propaganda outlet, claims King told North Korean officials he defected because he “harbored ill feelings against inhuman mistreatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. Army,” according to The Associated Press.

The North Koreans also claimed King “was disillusioned at the unequal American society.” Yes, Travis King allegedly fled South Korea and safety in America for North Korea due to racism. Make that make sense.

Now, it’s important to note this is likely just North Korean propaganda. Communist nations claiming America is racist is a classic tactic.

Why did Travis King defect to North Korea? (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The Soviet Union loved trying to split the nation by preaching America was racist. Now, it appears one of the few remaining communist dictatorships is claiming the same.

Is it possible Travis King actually said he fled South Korea and a return to America because of racism? Sure. Anything is possible, but you can’t trust a damn word the North Koreans say.

Plus, I refuse anyone is dumb enough to think any issues America might have are worse than torture and a concentration camp in North Korea. Of course, he did defect. We’re not dealing with a genius.

Will North Korea return Travis King? (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

Hopefully, America is able to get Travis King back healthy and safe. Unfortunately, we all know how tragic stories of this nature can be when it comes to North Korea.