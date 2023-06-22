Travis Kelce Slams Ja’Marr Chase For ‘Pat Who?’ Comment

Videos by OutKick

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is not the type to stand idly by when someone comes along and disses his quarterback.

He’s not the kind to start blubbering like a schoolgirl *cough*Terrell Owens*cough* but he did jump to QB Patrick Mahomes after Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase dissed him. Kind of.

Last week, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was asked who he thought was the best player in the league at his position. He said Patrick Mahomes without hesitation.

Maybe he was trying to stick up for his boy, but when speaking to reporters about Burrow’s answer, Chase responded, “Pat Who?”

That would be the Pat who has two Super Bowls to his name… and he let Chase know it.

Anyway, in a bid to keep this battle of what sounds like schoolyard trash-talk, Kelce has offered his response.

“It is what it is, dog,” Kelce said on his podcast, New Heights. “Who doesn’t love some good locker room banter, man? Shoutout to Ja’Marr Chase for holding it down for his QB, but don’t you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes now. If you want to talk your s–t, talk your s–t, pimp. Just better back it up.”

I like some smack-talking as much as the next guy, but could this be the lamest beef, maybe ever?

If your trash-talking gets kicked off with a line that sounds like it came out of an Abbott & Costello bit (Pat Who? That’s what I’m asking!!!) then it’s not great.

That’s a step above an “I know you are, but what am I?” exchange.

The Chiefs and Bengals don’t play until Week 17, so hopefully this quasi-beef can keep on going until next January.

