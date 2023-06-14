Joe Burrow Says Patrick Mahomes Is The Best QB In The League

Videos by OutKick

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got honest when asked about who he thought was the best quarterback in the league.

While you might think the typically confident Burrow (who is also looking for a new deal) would say he is, he didn’t. Instead, he pointed to two-time Super Bowl champion, Patrick Mahomes.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow on who the best QB in the world is right now: "I don't think there's any argument right now. It's Patrick [Mahomes]. Until someone has a better year than he's had. He's the one to knock off."pic.twitter.com/8vWm5N58Dd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 13, 2023

“I don’t think there’s any argument right now. It’s Pat,” he said. “Until someone has a better year than he’s had. He’s the one to knock off.”

It’s tough to argue that. The numbers and amount of success the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has had really speak for themselves. It’s also abundantly clear that he has quickly earned the respect of his contemporaries, like Burrow.

That’s about as well as you can handle what amounts to a damned if you do, damnded if you don’t kind of question.

If Burrow said himself, everyone would be jumping down his throat and calling him cocky. On the other hand, if he said anyone else there will be fans who would slam want they perceive to be a lack of confidence.

However, he handled it well considering there’s a reigning MVP with two Super Bowls to his name in the league at the moment.

As Burrow said, until anyone can one-up that, Patrick Mahomes is going to keep that top spot.

Additionally, as it relates to Burrow and Mahomes, there have been reports that Mahomes wants to use Burrow as something of a bellwether. He’s supposedly waiting and see what Burrow and Chargers QB Justin Herbert get on their upcoming deals before possibly restructuring his own.

