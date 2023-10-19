Travis Kelce Reportedly Purchases $6 Million KC Mansion For More ‘Privacy’ Amid Relationship With Taylor Swift

Videos by OutKick
Travis Kelce made loads of money from having his face widespread across social media and television. Now he’s cashing in and upgrading to a $6 million mansion.
And it, without a doubt, had to do with Taylor Swift.
Travis Kelce Moves To KC Mansion To Spend More Time W/ T-Swift
One key reason Kelce upgraded to the mega-home was the lack of privacy at his previous residence, with fans and paparazzi open to more access than the NFLer prefers.
The 34-year-old Chiefs tight end reportedly purchased a new mansion with outrageous perks, according to TMZ. Kelce’s new $6 million mansion is located in a gated Kansas City community. Travis Kelce has a reported net worth of $30-40 million. In 2020, Kelce signed a four-year, $57.25 million extension extension with the Chiefs, so he’s got money to spend.
Then comes Taylor Swift, who was reportedly the muse behind Kelce’s move. Essentially, more privacy leads to more hangouts with Swift, and it’s a win for Kelce … it’s truly a business decision if you’re spending several millions.
With all the Pfizer, Bud Light, podcasting, NFL money, and more lining Kelce’s pockets, why not buy a place equipped with a waterfall and golf course? Now he’s investing in F1 teams and dating the biggest pop star on the planet. For all of his misfires, Kelce’s still cashing in big.
