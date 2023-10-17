Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Rory Mcllroy Invest In Formula 1 Team (So Does That Mean Taylor Swift Is About To Ruin F1 Too?)

Videos by OutKick

The Alpine Formula 1 Team has announced its latest crop of big-name investors and this time it includes some of the biggest names in the sports world including Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Rory Mcllroy.

The team announced that they had received a €200 million (that’s around $210 million) from a a group of investors.

This included Kelce, Mahomes, and Mcllroy. as well as Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Spanish soccer star Juan Mata, and heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua. Roger Ehrenberg, founder of Eberg Capital, and an investor in both the Miami Marlins and the MLS’s Real Salt Lake is also part of the group.

This is the second time in recent months that Alpine has announced new investors that included some star power. Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were announced as part of another investment group. They reportedly paid the princely sum of $0 for their stake in the team.

Obviously, Alpine sees the value of having star power in and around the team.

It’s a fitting time for the French team to announce this new influx of cash. The United States Grand Prix is happening this weekend at Circuit of the Americas in Austin. Additionally, the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix is next month and it will be an absolute deluge of celebrities jockeying for camera time.

So does that mean that we will see the Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift circus takeover the Formula 1 circus?

Formula 1’s commercial rights holder won’t be as pumped about this, but F1 fans will be happy to learn that we probably won’t see Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce together at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

F1 Looks Like It Will Be Spared By The Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Circus

Travis Kelce has crossed the threshold from being the NFL’s premier tight end to being a bonafide mainstream celebrity.

It’s all thanks to his failed attempt at giving Taylor Swift a friendship bracelet, which still ended up working out for him

Some dudes have all the luck…

The pair’s relationship has been cause for many an eye roll from football fans. That’s thanks to all the attention given to Swift whenever she shows up to a game, yuks it up with Donna Kelce, and pretends to like football.

So, with Kelce now involved in the team, will the biggest power couple of the moment be in attendance?

Well, one of them might.

The Grand Prix has the unusual start time of 10 p.m. Vegas time on November 18. The Chiefs play the Eagles on Monday in Kansas City. So, it would be easy enough for Mahomes and Kelce to hop aboard a Southwest (or a private jet; probably the private jet) and take some photos in the Alpine garage, then get back to KC with plenty of time before their Super Bowl rematch with the Birds…

As for Swift? She’ll be playing her brand of generic pop music down in Brazil, thousands of miles away from Formula 1 broadcast cameras.

In a way, that’s a bummer for F1. They’d probably see a significant ratings bump if they cut to Taylor Swift anytime a driver completes an overtake. Especially this season, where there was no title battle to speak of.

Fortunately for fans, we won’t be subjected to that… hopefully.

