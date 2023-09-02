Travis Kelce Pleads With Chris Jones To Return To Chiefs

Videos by OutKick

Travis Kelce is pleading with teammate Chris Jones to come back home to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The star defensive end Jones was set to enter the final year of his $80 million, four-year deal. However, he’s been absent from training camp and preseason as he holds out for a larger deal. He reportedly wants upwards of $30 million.

With the Chiefs and Jones at a standstill, it doesn’t appear that Jones will be on the field for the team’s home opener vs.the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

Enter, Travis Kelce.

The two-time Super Bowl Champion tight end addressed Jones while co-hosting his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason earlier this week.”Oh man Chris, can you please come back? You’re really scaring me man,” Travis began. “I don’t get it, you must know something that I don’t know because I just don’t get it. I really want to get another Super Bowl ring with you brother and this is me begging you to just come back and play football with the Chiefs.

“He’s just the best defensive player in the league right now. He’s deserving of all the money in the world. Chris, I love you. Please come back now,” Kelce continued.

JONES IS ABSOLUTELY DOMINANT ON DEFENSE

A look at Jones’ defensive stats shows just how important he is to Kansas City. With him on the field, the team ranks 1st in QB pressure. However, when Jones doesn’t play, they are 28th throughout the past five seasons.

As #Chiefs Chris Jones continues his holdout, a look at his impact on KC's defense:



With Chris Jones on the field:

1st In the NFL QB Pressure %



Without Chris Jones on the field:

28th In the NFL QB Pressure %



* Over the past 5 seasons, via ESPN. pic.twitter.com/NpqKUrpDYV — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 1, 2023

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has refused to publicly comment on Jones’ situation and is only focused on getting his team ready for Thursday’s game. As for the organization itself, they began taking steps to fill Jones’ spot after trading for Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Neil Farrell this past week.

Meanwhile, KC General Manager Brett Veach told reporters that “our hopes are to get Chris in here as soon as possible.”

Travis Kelce hopes so too.