NFL Contract Talks: The Latest Update On Unsatisfied Stars Nick Bosa, Chris Jones, Josh Jacobs, Christian Wilkins

The NFL season is 18 days away and there are notable stars — Nick Bosa, Chris Jones, Josh Jacobs and Christian Wilkins — still so unsatisfied about their current contract situations that they’re either holding out of training camp or have reported to camp but are refusing to work in drills as part of a so-called “hold in.”

And while everyone is kinda, sorta trying to put a positive spin on these delicate money situations, the truth is a couple of these players are currently comfortable raising the stakes on their unhappiness by missing games this year if necessary.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates after he recovered a fumble against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 21, 2021. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Chris Jones Talks On Hold

Jones, for example, is saying exactly that as he seeks a contract extension. There has been very limited conversation between the Chiefs and Jones’ representation recently, something Andy Reid confirmed on Wednesday.

“There’s been no communication,” the coach told reporters.

And Jones is telling folks on social media he’s willing to hold out until the eighth game of the season before reporting to the team.

“I can afford it,” Jones wrote.

Jones would miss approximately $1.1 million every game he were to miss. But the total expense of his holdout would be more expensive than that for Jones if he follows through. Way more expensive.

If Chris Jones holds out thru Week 7…



Missed Minicamp: $98,753

Missed Training Camp: $950,000

Forfeited Workout Bonus: $500,000

3 Missed Preseason Games: $3.3M

7 Missed Season Weeks: $7.7M



He appears poised to let $12.5M go, with $50M+ guaranteed in mind. — Spotrac (@spotrac) August 23, 2023 The breakdown of Chris Jones sitting out all offseason and into the eighth game of the regular season.

Chiefs’ Jones Serious About Missing Games

Think $12.5 million of lost wages, fines for missing minicamp and training camp, and missed workout bonus for Jones if he waits until the eighth game. And why the eighth game? Because any player under contract must play by Week 8 to satisfy a contract year and move closer to free agency.

The reason Jones is willing to risk not showing up until Oct. 29 is because he wants a contract that rivals that of Aaron Donald, who is the NFL’s highest-paid defensive lineman, averaging $31.6 million per season.

Jones led all NFL interior lineman in sacks last season with 15.5. But the extent of his holdout has been something of a surprise to some teammates.

“I don’t think anyone expected him not to be here now, but that’s part of the contract negotiation stuff,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday. “I’m not looking down on him for anything like that. He has stuff that he’s tried to get done that he feels like he needs to, to get done right now. I respect his decision.”

SANTA CLARA, CA – DECEMBER 11: Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers defends against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Nick Bosa Chases Big Guarantee

Speaking of the Aaron Donald contract plateau, that’s also where Nick Bosa wants to reach.

Bosa is in the final year of his rookie contract and wants to also rival, if not surpass, the deal Donald signed in 2022.

The 49ers were, at last available information, thinking more about reaching for the contract signed by T.J. Watt in 2021 with the Steelers when he got a deal averaging $28 million per season on average. That deal included approximately $80 million in guarantees.

That’s not going to work for Bosa, especially on the guarantee front, per a source. Bosa is seeking a nine-figure total guarantee, just as his brother Joey got from the Los Angeles Chargers and Myles Garrett got from the Cleveland Browns.

Jonathan Jones #31 of the New England Patriots tackles Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter of the game at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Josh Jacobs Still Unsigned

The Chiefs and 49ers have tried to put a positive spin on their contract negotiations. The Raiders have been less so with Jacobs because, they believe, they already made a positive move.

They placed the franchise tag on Jacobs in March that would pay him $10.1 million for 2023.

And unlike other running backs that were tagged — such as Saquon Barkley — the idea of getting a one-year deal done to soothe the player has not progressed. So there is no deal imminent at this stage.

The Raiders privately believe Jacobs has little leverage if he wants to be paid more this year. So they are hoping he reports for work by Week 1 of the season.

Jacobs has not committed to coming back. But neither has he committed to sitting out any part of the season and foregoing game checks.

Unlike the other players, Jacobs doesn’t have to worry about fines because he is not under contract.

Christian Wilkins of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after a tackle during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Dolphins Hopeful Wilkins Hold-In Will End

Wilkins is an interesting situation in that he is also avoiding fines for not showing up to camp. He’s in camp. But he is declining to participate in certain drills and has not played in the preseason.

Unlike Bosa or Jones, Wilkins is not a dominant pass rusher, but his value to the Dolphins remains as an excellent run stuffer and lineman who often merits double-teams.

The Dolphins would like to get Wilkins under contract and are optimistic they will. But privately they believe if no deal is done before the regular season, Wilkins is almost certainly going to end his hold-in once the season begins and game checks start to come in.

Wilkins isn’t going to miss those, the team believes.

The club also is confident Wilkins will be ready to contribute immediately despite missing some work this preseason.

“Well he had, I don’t know the exact amount of days, but the first two weeks we’ll call it, he was partaking in all of training camp,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “He still does some stuff. I feel good that whenever that’s resolved, he’ll be ready to go.”

