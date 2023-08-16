Christian Wilkins ‘Holds In’ Expecting New Dolphins Contract, But Here’s A Reason Deal Isn’t Done

Videos by OutKick

Dolphins fans on social media are pretty much in agreement. The Dolphins must pay defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

The Dolphins are pretty much in agreement, too.

“Christian’s such a good player, such an important person in the locker room, who has made it clear that he feels his play is deserving of a contract,” coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday. “We would agree as the Miami Dolphins organization…”

The sides are negotiating, McDaniel confirmed.

Dolphins Admit Christian Wilkins ‘Hold In’

But Wilkins is holding in, per se, by not participating in team drills until he gets the new deal. McDaniel said it’s his decision when he will next work into team drills.

The solution for the Dolphins, therefore, is to pay the man. Right? He’s a stabilizing force on the interior defensive line. He’s good.

Easy.

Except … not so easy.

The Dolphins, you see, cannot (or should not) pay Wilkins anywhere among the top 10 highest paid interior linemen in the NFL. And that is where Wilkins was initially hoping to be, per a source.

Thus the negotiation and hold in.

So why?

Christian Wilkins Sacks An Issue

Why can’t Miami pay Wilkins on scale with those top 10 interior linemen that range from $31.6 million at the top end to $18 million per season on average?

Because those top 10 interior linemen do things Wilkins has not done in his four NFL seasons on a consistent basis. Those guys get to the quarterback.

And Wilkins doesn’t to an equal degree.

That simple, folks.

Look at the league’s top 10 highest paid interior linemen. All are great run defenders. Wilkins is a great run defender. But football is a passing game. Getting to the quarterback is the thing.

And Wilkins last season had 3.5 sacks. He collected a career high 4.5 sacks the previous season. Wilkins actually had fewer QB hits last season than the previous season, 13-7 respectively.

Wilkins in four seasons has 11.5 sacks.

That averages out to under 3 sacks per season.

How Dolphins’ Wilkins Compares

Jonathan Allen, by comparison has collected 33.5 sacks in six seasons. That’s an average of 5.5 sacks per season. And the last two seasons he’s collect 16.5 sacks so he’s trending up.

Wilkins, while also trending upward the past two seasons, collected eight sacks in the same time frame.

Allen is the 10th highest paid interior lineman in the NFL. He makes $18 million per season on a four-year deal he signed in 2021.

Now look at the other players among the top 10 highest paid defensive linemen. Because all have averaged more sacks per season than Wilkins:

Aaron Donald averages 11.4 sacks per season. Yeah, I know, not fair.

Quinnen Williams, the second-highest paid interior lineman, averages 6.8 sacks per season and had 18 sacks the past two seasons.

Jeffery Simmons averages 5.25 sacks per season but collected 16 sacks the past two seasons.

Daron Payne averages 5.2 sacks per season but collected 11.5 last season. That’s exactly as many as Wilkins has in his four seasons.

The sack numbers continue to work against Wilkins as you finish off the names of the top 10 highest paid interior linemen. Dexter Lawrence, Javon Hargrave, DeForest Buckner, definitely Chris Jones.

Even Leonard Williams, who averages 4.2 sacks per season, is up there because he had a 11.5-sack season in 2020 before signing his new deal. And he followed that with a 6.5-sack season. Those are numbers Wilkins has not matched.

Now, it could be argued Wilkins doesn’t have more sacks because the Dolphins defense doesn’t require him to get to the quarterback. And part of that is true because Wilkins sometimes comes off the field on passing downs.

Other Dolphins DEs Get To QB More

And Miami’s defense is designed to have the outside linebacker such as Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips get after the quarterback.

But that didn’t stop Emmanuel Ogbah.

Ogbah plays 3-4 defensive end on the other side of Wilkins. And he produced consecutive 9-sack seasons in 2020 and ’21.

Even Zach Seiler, who is a backup defensive end for the Dolphins, has nine sacks the past three seasons compared to Wilkins having 9.5.

Seiler has nearly matched Wilkins in sacks while playing 1,868 snaps the past three seasons. Wilkins has played 2,326 snaps in that time.

The point is the Dolphins love Wilkins and want to keep him. But to pay him like interior linemen that consistently get to the quarterback when he has not in the past is a hard ask for the team.

And that’s probably why Wilkins is holding in.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero