Travis Kelce Claps Back At Ja’Marr Chase: ‘Don’t You Ever Disrespect Pat Mahomes’

The rivalry between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs rages on. And Travis Kelce loves to fuel the fire.

A couple weeks ago, Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase disagreed that Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes was the best quarterback in the NFL.

“Pat who?” Chase said.

Of course, Mahomes let him know right away.

“That’s Who,” he tweeted with two ring emojis.

Now, they could have just left it at that, but Travis Kelce can’t help himself.

On the “New Heights” podcast he hosts with his brother Jason, Travis took the opportunity to address Chase’s comment.

“I thought it was a little bold,” Kelce said. “[Mahomes] is a two-time league MVP, two-time Super Bowl MVP. To say ‘Pat who?’ is like I don’t know.”

The eight-time Pro Bowl tight end at least acknowledged Chase was vouching for his own quarterback, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow.

“It is what it is, dog. Who doesn’t love some good locker room banter, man?” Travis said. “Shoutout to Ja’Marr Chase for holding it down for his QB, but don’t you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes now. If you wanna talk your sh-t, talk your sh-t, pimp. Just better back it up.”

Jason Kelce said he thought it was a “little disrespectful.”

“Pat didn’t like it. Mahomes tweeted a picture of himself at the Chiefs’ ring ceremony — glad you guys had fun doing that — wearing his two Super Bowl rings with the declaration ‘That’s Who,'” Jason said.

Travis Kelce Responds to Bengals’ ‘Disrespect’

There’s been a lot of back and forth between these two teams, who have faced off in the AFC Championship two years in a row.

But before this year’s AFC Championship, Cincinnati got a little too confident — unofficially renaming Arrowhead Stadium to “Burrowhead.”

Kelce didn’t take kindly to that. So he addressed the new moniker on his podcast.

Travis mentioned the notoriously loud Arrowhead Stadium reached 142 decibels during the AFC Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This number almost matched the Guinness World Record for loudest outdoor stadium of 142.2 decibels. The record happened in a 2014 game at Arrowhead.

“Maybe we’re gonna have to break it this week because a lot of Cincinnati Bengals fans are calling it ‘Burrowhead’ instead of Arrowhead,” Kelce said. “They’re throwing a lot of bulletin board material out there.”

Of course, Kelce and the Chiefs had the last laugh as they not only defeated the Bengals, but also went on to win Super Bowl LVII.

Regardless, this AFC rivalry between two dominant, young quarterbacks is a fun one.

The Chiefs and Bengals won’t face off this season until Week 17 — a late afternoon New Year’s Eve Game at Burrowhead Arrowhead.

We’ll have the popcorn ready.