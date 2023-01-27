Travis Kelce, Chiefs Superfan Melissa Etheridge Take Offense To Bengals Calling Arrowhead ‘Burrowhead’

Videos by OutKick

There’s a fun little rivalry shaping up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.

For the second year in a row, the two teams will face off in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. But many in Cincinnati’s camp are looking to rename the legendary venue. (Unofficially, of course.)

During last week’s win over the Buffalo Bills, Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton called the Chiefs’ stadium “Burrowhead.”

“Renaming” the stadium after their quarterback Joe Burrow is harmless trash talk from the Bengals. But some folks in Kansas City don’t like it, including tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce addressed the new moniker in the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Travis mentioned that the notoriously loud Arrowhead Stadium reached 142 decibels during last week’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This number almost matched the Guinness World Record for loudest outdoor stadium of 142.2 decibels. The record happened in a 2014 game at Arrowhead.

“Maybe we’re gonna have to break it this week because a lot of Cincinnati Bengals fans are calling it ‘Burrowhead’ instead of Arrowhead,” Kelce said. “They’re throwing a lot of bulletin board material out there.”

But Kelce wasn’t the only one who spoke out. Chiefs super fan Melissa Etheridge appeared on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” to defend her beloved stadium.

“Oh, ouch, ouch, that is so dangerous — for them,” Etheridge said. “We take everything very personally. And I can’t even say that — I can’t even say what they’ve been saying. Yeah, go right ahead, you guys. Go right ahead. There’s nothing like firing up Arrowhead Stadium.”

Chiefs fans are mad at “disrespect” from the Bengals.

Now, Kansas City fans have taken to Twitter to complain about the smack talk and to slam the media for jumping on board.

Here’s my thing, idc that the analyst think the Bengals will win. Totally fine, but continuing to disrespect Arrowhead by calling it “Burrowhead” is why we stopped watching ESPN years ago. Idc about the back & forth banter w the fans but disrespecting my stadium is absurd & tacky — Your Football Queen (@ItsJodiNewsome) January 27, 2023

Oh, boo hoo. Chiefs fans have gotten so spoiled that anything short of kissing the ground Patrick Mahomes walks on is considered “disrespectful.”

Don’t like it, Chiefs Kingdom? Start winning.

Cincinnati has won seven out of the last eight meetings with Kansas City.

Plus, the Bengals are riding a three-game winning streak against the Chiefs — all with Joe Burrow at the helm. In his three games against Kansas City, Burrow raked up a total of 982 passing yards with eight touchdowns and only one interception.

Granted, he’s only played at “Burrowhead” once, but it was during last year’s AFC Championship Game. Cincinnati won that matchup 27-24 to advance to Super Bowl LVI.

So, yeah. Maybe it’s not disrespect. Maybe it’s well-deserved confidence.