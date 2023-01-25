Joe Burrow Shouts ‘I’m Him’ After Throwing Touchdown In Dominating Win Over Bills

Joe Burrow put on a show last weekend while leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a win over the Buffalo Bills to punch their ticket to the AFC Championship game.

Burrow was on his A-game, as he typically is, and was rightfully feeling himself while picking apart the Bills in a snowy Buffalo.

The former LSU star threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns in Cincinnati’s 27-10 win, and his celebration after his second TD pass was simply awesome.

After tossing a perfect pass to tight end Hayden Hurst, Burrow walked over to his team’s sideline and shouted “I’m him!” as teammate Mike Hilton met him with a high-five.

While Burrow’s ‘I’m Him’ celebration made for a cool video, the coolest clip from the Bengals-Bills matchup came during pregame warmups.

The NFL social media team shared an icy slo-mo video of Burrow slinging a pass through the snow. He didn’t even have to watch where the ball ended up, he knew it was finding the receiver running down the sideline.

Next up for Burrow is a meeting against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs with a ticket to the Super Bowl on the line. While Mahomes’ health status is in question after suffering an ankle injury last weekend, we’re still likely in store for an all-time battle between two of the best quarterbacks in the game.

The Bengals and Chiefs kick off in Kansas City at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday.

