Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert Expected To Land Record Contracts: REPORT

Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert might bring QB salaries to a whole new level in the NFL.

Right now, Aaron Rodgers has the highest average yearly salary of any passer in the NFL at $50.27 million.

However, the young gunslingers are both expected to reset the standard.

How much will Joe Burrow’s next deal be for? (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow are going to get paid.

“They are under contract through 2023 along with a fifth-year option for 2024, which both teams will inevitably pick up. The expectation is that both players sign new deals that surpass Rodgers’ league-high average of $50.3 million per year,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently wrote.

Currently, Burrow is on a fully guaranteed $36.1 million contract and Justin Herbert is on a fully guaranteed $26.58 million deal. That means both will earn more in a single season than they did over the first four years of their rookie deals.

Justin Herbert is expected to land a huge extension. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

It’s time for the both to get paid.

At the end of the day, the QB market has a lot to do with timing. Anyone who is a star can reset the market if they’re simply the latest guy to get paid.

There’s countless examples of that. In theory, that means Burrow and Herbert will both likely have “record” contracts.

Whoever goes first will beat Rodgers with a “record” deal, and then whoever goes second will almost certainly have a new record. How long will that hold? Probably right up until the next star QB is eligible for a massive extension.

Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert will both likely land huge extensions. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Both guys are star gunslingers with plenty of football ahead of them. Now, it’s time for the Bengals passer and Chargers leader to get paid. Judging from ESPN’s report, both are going to have generational wealth by the time it’s all said and done.