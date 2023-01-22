Joe Burrow On All The Tickets Sold To Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship: ‘Better Send Those Refunds’

One of the big stories of this NFL playoffs has been a potential AFC Championship between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. If those teams met, the game would be played in Atlanta. But Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had other ideas.
Burrow’s Bengals absolutely smacked the Bills in Buffalo during a snowstorm. The final score was 27-10, but the game wasn’t even that close. Cincinnati scored a touchdown on its first drive. And then again on their second drive.
They never trailed. Buffalo never even got within seven points after Cincinnati took the lead less than four minutes into the game.
But a big storyline during the week was just how well those Bills-Chiefs tickets were selling. And the NFL REALLY wanted you to know how those tickets were selling.
Why? Because neutral site means more money. More corporate sponsors, just like the Super Bowl. Sure enough, reports came out that the NFL is considering future neutral site conference championship games.
Bengals, Burrow use Bills-Chiefs ticket sales as motivation
Of course, Bengals players were not pleased that the NFL was talking about a game that would only occur if they lost.
After the game, CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson asked Joe Burrow about those tickets, which are now useless.
And, by the way, how can the NFL possibly consider neutral site games after watching that Bills-Bengals contest?
NFL playoff games being played in snow is part of the atmosphere. Having the home crowd is part of the experience. Haven’t we learned anything from the College Football Playoff? Neutral site games take a key part of the game out of it.
Good for the Bengals and Joe Burrow. Because of them, there will be no neutral site AFC Championship.
Hopefully, there never will be.
Follow Dan Zaksheske on Twitter: @OutkickDanZ