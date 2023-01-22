Eli Apple Lays A Smackin’ to The Buffalo Bills

He can’t keep getting away with this!

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple is back to gobbling up the team’s success — gloating on the sideline as Cincy escapes another high-profile AFC matchup with a win.

On Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, Apple made sure to bring out his signature taunting, regardless of his minimul impact on the game.

Despite Josh Allen having an off day, Apple swallowed up the sub-par performance.

With the Bengals up 27-10 against the Bills late in the fourth quarter, Cincy’s cornerbacks group sat on the sideline, but Apple was on his feet, pretending to smack around the Bills, from the back.

WATCH:

What is Eli Apple doing? 🤣pic.twitter.com/MaKTLtTd2U — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 22, 2023

Eli Apple giving us all a recap of today’s game… pic.twitter.com/Gx08MmUiqZ — JPA (@jasrifootball) January 22, 2023

It was a collective domination by the Bengals defense. The defensive line hindered Allen’s improvisation out of the pocket, and the secondary was physical with Buffalo’s wideouts.

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Cincinnati ran out the clock to secure a consecutive trip to the AFC Championship Game, bracing for another matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs, 27-24, in Week 13 of the regular season.

As for Allen and the Bills, it was a disappointing game to end what has been a highly emotional year. Allen failed to muster a connection with his wideouts, including lead man Stefon Diggs. Diggs was limited to four catches for 35 yards. Allen finished the game with 25 of 42 passing for zero touchdowns and one interception.

All courtesy of Eli Apple, if you ask Eli Apple.

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)