Travis Hunter Has Simple Reaction To Deion Sanders Publicly Flaming Colorado

Travis Hunter has no problem with Deion Sanders questioning if Colorado players actually love football.

Sanders was visibly frustrated and heated following the Buffaloes blowing a 29-point lead against Stanford last Friday to lose in double OT.

It was one of the worst collapses in the history of college football, and it happened in primetime in front of the country.

Following the game, Sanders torched his team in the locker room and publicly told the media he wondered if guys on his roster loved the game or simply liked it.

Travis Hunter reacts to Deion Sanders calling out Colorado players.

Travis Hunter, arguably the most complete player in America, has no issue with Sanders’s comments, and made it clear he does love football.

“Stuff like that make you get to second guessing. Do you love this game or do you just like it? Do you like to play it because it’s fun? And I get what he said right there, man. You got to love this game to go out there and put your body on the line every day. I love the game. I go out there and dominate every chance I get. It doesn’t matter if I’m rusty, ready to go. I’m going out there to play. Give it my best. A lot of players on the team love the game, but we have to show more,” Hunter said on “12 Talks with Travis Hunter.”

Travis Hunter reacts to Coach Prime's postgame comments after loss vs. Stanford 💯 pic.twitter.com/R4AhAm3rKd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 17, 2023

Hunter and Colorado still have a lot to prove.

This is a pretty mature reaction from Travis Hunter. He’s not making excuses, attempting to spin the situation or running from reality.

Colorado had a ton of hype early in the season, but that’s more or less disappeared at this point. The team is 4-3 and lost to Stanford in absolutely humiliating fashion.

As Deion Sanders said, it was absolutely “pathetic” what his team allowed to unfold. Instead of throwing a fit or losing his temper, Travis Hunter is addressing the situation in a pretty calm fashion.

That’s the demeanor he’s known for, and he’s not panicking as Colorado’s season hangs in the balance.

Travis Hunter reacts to Deion Sanders publicly calling out the team. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

It was all fun and games beating up on TCU and Nebraska. It’s not nearly as much fun after losing to Oregon, USC and blowing a 29-point lead to Stanford. It’s put up or shut up time for the Buffaloes the rest of the season, and Hunter clearly knows it. Now, it’s time to see what Deion Sanders and his team can do in the team’s final five games.