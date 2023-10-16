Deion Sanders Shreds Team In Furious Locker Room Rant Following Stanford Loss

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders had a simple message for Colorado after blowing a 29-point lead to Stanford:

His team’s performance was utterly “pathetic.”

The Buffaloes started Friday night by running up a 29-0 lead on the Cardinal, and it looked like Colorado was about to cruise to its fifth win of the season. Instead, the team had an all-time collapse and lost in double OT 46-43.

It was an incredibly disappointing and humiliating night for the program. Deion Sanders made sure to let his players know that after the game.

Deion Sanders rips into team after Stanford loss.

“You’re not going to be taken care of. You’re not going to be looked after. You’re not going to have the luxury of all this, and you’re going to have to go out there and get it on your and work your butt off because ain’t nobody going to give you nothing. I don’t think you understand of what this world consists of. What we just did today was pathetic. All the love you receive, all the love we receive, you getting ready to see that flip. And don’t get beside yourself on social media and start responding to the foolishness because they’re right. They’re right. And we’re practicing tomorrow. God bless. Have a wonderful night,” a visibly upset Sanders said in the locker room following the loss.

You can watch his comments below. He’s clearly incredibly agitated.

Sanders is not happy with Colorado performance

Sanders’ comments in the locker room that were made public over the weekend shouldn’t surprise anyone. He said the same thing after the game when he was addressing the press.

“They gotta make up their mind, are they in love with this game or like it. When you love something, you give to it unconditionally. You give everything you got to it. But when you like it, that’s just a button you push,” the Colorado coach said after the devastating loss.

He further added, “It’s hard for me because I love this. Without a shadow of a doubt, I am truly 100 percent in love with this thing. I just want people to match me. Match my passion, match my heart, match my love, match my consistency.”

Now, a video is out of him just laying into his guys. He didn’t yell, he didn’t scream and he wasn’t vulgar. Deion Sanders just stated the facts. Blowing a 29-0 lead is 100% “pathetic.”

He’s also correct that all the criticism Colorado gets is deserved. If they want to be flashy, they have to win. That didn’t happen Friday night, and now the players have to deal with that.

Deion Sanders says Colorado’s collapse against Stanford is “pathetic.” (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

Up next is UCLA. The players better hope like they don’t lay an egg because the criticism is going to soar if that happens.