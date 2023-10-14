Colorado Fan Caught Crying Like A Baby After Team Loses To Stanford

Videos by OutKick

A Colorado fan is all over the internet for the wrong reasons following the team losing to Stanford.

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes blew a 29-point lead Friday night to lose 46-43 in double OT to Stanford. Colorado is now 1-3 in PAC-12 games, and the once promising season is falling fast as the team sits at 4-3.

As bad as the night was for Colorado’s players on the field, it appeared to be much worse for a fan in the stands.

Colorado lost to Stanford after blowing a 29-point lead. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Broadcast picks up young man crying after Colorado loses to Stanford.

Crying is rarely a good look. Nobody looks good getting emotional. We all know it. I might just be one of the few people brave enough to admit it. You know what’s even worse?

When ESPN broadcast cameras pick up you sobbing like a baby following a 46-43 loss. That’s what happened to one young man, and it couldn’t have been a tougher look.

A woman appeared to be trying to console him, but it wasn’t working. The man’s soul was destroyed, and he’s now the latest crying fan meme.

ESPN's sign-off of Colorado's meltdown vs Stanford features crying fans. pic.twitter.com/tpX3Rf1kC1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 14, 2023

Naturally, the internet did its thing and dragged the man in hilarious fashion. Turns out there’s no mercy for crying sports fans.

Jeff is distraught over the CU loss. It is the worst loss of his 3 month fandom…. Give him a moment https://t.co/wDaPAoQMPH — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) October 14, 2023

The Breckenridge Bros are in shambles https://t.co/XYWWIBy72x — Thicc-Fil-A, the Habitual Pot Stirrer (@SwooshMcDuck) October 14, 2023

Did this guy bet his tuition money on the game?#ColoradoBuffaloes https://t.co/TrPdh2BXOM — Marc Brown (@abc7marc) October 14, 2023

Buddy maxed out mom's credit card for Colorado ML and is now roomless, boardless, and a meme. https://t.co/05iBGrrEfi — Huskers Rhule (@KCAvsFan9) October 14, 2023

Those are the tears of a man who bet his student loan money on Colorado to cover the spread https://t.co/T4eHIIzcxc — Thrill Clinton (Candy Corn Enthusiast) (@J_KeyPooh) October 14, 2023

Bro, you already had 2 losses. Why are you crying? https://t.co/QnF4bxy3pn — purpledawgfan (@PDFIsHere) October 14, 2023

Clearly someone who’s been a long suffering Colorado football fan for 7 weeks. 😬 https://t.co/6rCuIhm7N2 — Nick Cammuso (@npc210) October 14, 2023

Crying Buffaloes fan goes viral.

You simply can’t let this happen to you. This man is going to be roasted for a long time online and in every single group chat he’s in.

He’s in for some absolutely brutal weeks from his friends and people on the internet. Who is he sobbing? Colorado already had two losses.

Is a third loss worth sobbing over? It’s a tough look. It’s a very tough look.

Colorado fan goes viral for crying after the team lost to Stanford. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Now, for everyone who is about to hop in the comments or email me at david.hookstead@outkick.com to claim I’m trying to say men should never cry, that’s not what I’m doing. There are definitely times it’s okay for a man to shed some tears.

A great war movie after a couple beers, your best dog dying or a family member passing away are all acceptable times to shed a couple tears.

Colorado is 4-3 after losing to Stanford. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Colorado losing to Stanford? Absolutely not, but what is done is done. Best of luck to this young man because the internet can be a ruthless place. He’s going to find that out firsthand. Have you ever cried over a sports game? Let me know at david.hookstead@outkick.com.