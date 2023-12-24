Travis Etienne’s Mom Takes Shot At Jaguars Offensive Line While Asking Santa For Better Blocking For Her Son

Videos by OutKick

The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost three straight games and are holding on to first place in the AFC South by a thread. Part of the team’s issues have been their season long struggles to run the ball with Travis Etienne.

While his 837 rushing yards on the season are good enough that he’s in the top 10 in rushing yards on the season, the last three games he hasn’t rushed for more than 45 yards.

On Sunday, they’re hoping to put an end to the slide when they take on the Buccaneers in Tampa.

Travis Etienne Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

To make matters worse for the Jaguars running game, Etienne, who is averaging 3.7 yards a carry, has only rushed for more than 100 yards once this season.

The struggles to run the ball have his mom Donnetta Etienne asking for some offensive line help for her son. She’s not messing around either, she’s asking Santa for some help. It’s all she wants this Christmas.

Donnetta posted on X, “All I want for Christmas is the O line blocking for Etienne..Please Santa help.”

Did she take a shot at the Jaguars offensive line in the process? Maybe a little bit, but it’s not like they don’t know they need to be better.

Consider it extra motivation to get Etienne and the running game going. While it appears that mom deleted her Christmas wish, she definitely meant what she said.

Let’s Get Some Blocking Travis Etienne And His Mom

Donnetta responded to a fan who posted, “Let’s get him more touches this weekend” by saying, “Let’s block for him.”

There are probably a Fantasy Football team owner or two who wouldn’t mind seeing Santa deliver Mrs. Etienne’s Christmas wish.

Whether the fat man in the red suit brings the blocking her son needs will be determined later this afternoon.

I know there are people out there that hate to see this kind of thing from family members, but I’m not one of them. Calling out the team, taking shots at underperformers, and roasting haters are all part of the modern NFL.

It’s all fun and games as long as the Mahomes family aren’t the ones doing it.