Tee Higgins’ Mom Savagely Roasts The Bengals Wide Receiver’s Haters On Social Media

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins isn’t having his best season. He’s missed several games with an injured hamstring and the offense struggled out of the gate when Joe Burrow was dealing with a calf injury.

Burrow then went down for the season leaving the team in the hands of backup Jake Browning. As we all know by now, trolls don’t care about any of those contributing factors. According to them, Higgins is trash despite back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons.

Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals makes a catch for a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

They were feeling pretty good about their assessment of Higgins on social media early on in Cincinnati’s overtime win over the Vikings on Saturday. That all changed when the Browning to Higgins connection started to heat up late in the game.

Higgins’ mom, Lady Stewart, didn’t wait for her son to save the Bengals season with an incredible touchdown catch.

Lady Stewart put on her armor well before the touchdown forced overtime and hit the social media battlefield ready for action.

She found herself in the middle of the action when it looked like another lackluster offensive performance was going to put a damper on the Bengals postseason hopes. And she was taking it to anyone who wanted it.

Tee Higgins’ Mom Was Not Playing Around

The way u comment u would think u were a commentator. Ima talk about Tee until the good Lord take the breath out of me. Hopefully ur mama talking bout u, don’t u think u that that would be great 🤣 — TEEHIGGINSMOM #5 ✋🏽💫 (@adizlady) December 16, 2023

Life taught me how to handle the lame & y’all fall under that category. I don’t wish drugs on my worst enemy. So I hope u feel real big for posting the pic. I have nothing to hide my life is an open book. If u have any questions please fill free to ask me I’m not gone lie booboo — TEEHIGGINSMOM #5 ✋🏽💫 (@adizlady) December 16, 2023

U regressed — TEEHIGGINSMOM #5 ✋🏽💫 (@adizlady) December 16, 2023

Went to ur page look like ur kinda obsessed with my son ol’ dick in the booty ass boy — TEEHIGGINSMOM #5 ✋🏽💫 (@adizlady) December 16, 2023

Bitch we won — TEEHIGGINSMOM #5 ✋🏽💫 (@adizlady) December 16, 2023

My lame ass son had himself a game…come haters let’s see y’all dumb asses in my comments. Whose first 🤣 — TEEHIGGINSMOM #5 ✋🏽💫 (@adizlady) December 16, 2023

Oan tell ur momma to bring her ass then — TEEHIGGINSMOM #5 ✋🏽💫 (@adizlady) December 16, 2023

🖕🏾 u to — TEEHIGGINSMOM #5 ✋🏽💫 (@adizlady) December 16, 2023

Yo mammy washed, fu*k kc. Ok it’s his first 🤷🏾‍♀️ lmfao HE MADE IT THO 🤡 — TEEHIGGINSMOM #5 ✋🏽💫 (@adizlady) December 16, 2023

What a Saturday in December for Higgins, his mom, and the Cincinnati Bengals. They all picked huge wins with Higgins and his mom putting up game ball worthy performances.

Higgins finished the afternoon with four catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns, including the biggest touchdown of the entire season up to this point. He now has 36 catches for 497 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

All his mom did was spend her afternoon stuffing a bunch of trolls into lockers. Thus cementing herself as one of the most entertaining moms in the entire NFL.

The icing on the cake was, of course, the Bengals winning the game and keeping those playoff hopes alive.