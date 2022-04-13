Travel Ball Parents Unleashed: Texas Umpire Attacked By Coach

Here we go again.

A Texas youth baseball umpire says he’ll press charges against a 10U boy’s baseball coach after he was attacked during a game after ejecting the coach for arguing with multiple calls.

The umpire, Sam Phelps, tells Fox 4 that he’s still recovering from the shock of what happened Saturday as he was working a game at Five Star Baseball Complex in The Colony, Texas. Video from the game shows the coach approaching the umpire and losing it after being thrown out of the game.

Phelps is shown being attack and pushed to the ground by the coach as the crowd gasps over such behavior.

Last night, we spoke to an umpire from Denton, TX who said he’s pressing charges against a boy’s baseball coach after he was assaulted on Saturday. This morning, @FOX4 obtained video of the incident. The umpire was released from the hospital and is at home recovering.@FOX4 pic.twitter.com/fUN5cAjE0q — Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) April 12, 2022

“I ejected him, and I held up my hand and said, ‘We aren’t doing this, coach,’” Phelps told Fox 4. “And then he held up his hand to mock me saying, ‘Oh, we aren’t doing this.’ And then he shoved me right in the face, and I fell backwards and hit my head. And I was down for a while.”

The umpire was eventually put on a stretcher and taken to the hospital.

When reached for comment, the coach told Fox4 that he hopes to one day shake Phelps’ hand and apologize to the ump. However, it sounds like Phelps has something else in mind like the coach being hauled into court to answer for his behavior.

This is now the third time in a week that umpires and a basketball ref have been attacked. Over the weekend, a Mississippi youth softball umpire had her face battered by a woman who was wearing a ‘Mother of the Year’ shirt in her booking photo. In Georgia, a basketball ref working an AAU game at a church was brutally attacked by youth basketball players and taken to the hospital with injuries.