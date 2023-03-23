Transgender Woman Wins Female Cycling Event In NYC, The 16th Victory Of The 46-Year-Old Man’s Career

Videos by OutKick

A transgender woman – also known as a biological man – won a female cycling event in New York City over the weekend. The trans woman goes by the name Tiffany Thomas, which is ironic given transgender athlete Lia Thomas has already done her part in ruining women’s swimming.

Tiffany Thomas’s Road Results page lists that he is a Category 1 cyclist which makes him an elite-level rider under USA Cycling rules. Thomas’ results page also shows that the recent win in the Randall’s Island Crit competition was the 16th of his career.

Sixteen wins make for a nice career for anyone, but it’s even more impressive (ridiculous) given that Thomas is 46 years old and competing against women who are 10+ years younger. Thomas is the oldest member of her LA Sweat cycling team by 14 years, according to MEAWW.

“Tiffany is a scientist by day, athlete by night,” Thomas’ bio on the team’s website states. “Her favorite organ are the blood cells. You will never see anyone with a bigger smile than when she sees a beautiful electron microscopy picture of a red cell. She has never met a barbell, a bike, or a dog that she doesn’t like. She is so incredibly excited to race and represent the LA Sweat team this year!!!”

Thomas was thrilled after her win in New York, and the two women who also made the podium seem happy after being dominated by a biological man, which is a problem in and of itself.

How Tiffany Thomas Is Allowed To Compte Against Women

USA Cycling is responsible for allowing this to happen, Thomas is simply taking advantage of non-existent rules.

United States Cycling follows the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) rules regarding trans athletes at elite level competition.

READ: ANDREW BOGUT ASKS GIRL DADS ‘WHERE ARE YOU’ AS A TRANSGENDER PLAYER IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOWED INTO AUSTRALIAN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL LEAGUE

All biological men need to compete against women is to declare that they now identify as a woman, a signed piece of paper “acceptable to the UCI Medical Manager,” and certain testosterone levels.

“The athlete must demonstrate that their total testosterone level in serum has been below 2.5 nmol/L for a period of at least 24 months,” the rules state.

“The athlete’s total testosterone level in serum must remain below 2.5 nmol/L throughout the period of desired eligibility to compete in the female category.”

Thomas checked all of those boxes and is dominating the women’s cycling circuit as if he’s playing on a fair playing field.

A 46-year-old winning races against 20-something-year-olds is not normal, nor should it be accepted.