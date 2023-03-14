Andrew Bogut Asks Girl Dads ‘Where Are You’ As A Transgender Player Is Expected To Be Allowed Into Australian Women’s Basketball League

Videos by OutKick

A transgender athlete has applied to join a semi-professional women’s basketball league in Australia and former NBA player Andrew Bogut is infuriated by the idea. The Aussie called on girl dads to stand up and speak out against biological men competing against women in sports.

Bogut jumped on Twitter to share his opinion about the situation asking “are you ok with sacrificing the sanctity of Female Sport in the name of ‘inclusion?’

Word is @NBL1 South Women will have a biological Male playing this upcoming season.



Are you ok with sacrificing the sanctity of Female Sport in the name of “inclusion”? #GirlDads where are you?



The hashtag is trendy until action is needed. — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) March 12, 2023

Bogut responded to a user by the name of Saraid Taylor, who is clearly all for biological men ruining women’s sports, explaining that he’s most disappointed in the basketball league allowing a trans athlete to compete.

Its makes me sad you are ok with Women's sport and Women’s spaces being taken over by Men



I dont condone any abuse to the Kilsyth player, nor do I blame the player.



I blame the league/club admin and officials for allowing it.#SaveWomensSports https://t.co/0jm3zDHBLn — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) March 13, 2023

According to Sky News, Basketball Victoria has confirmed that it received an application from the transgender woman to play in the NBL1 South competition and all signs point to the biological man being allowed to take the hardwood with the Kilsyth women’s team.

“Basketball Victoria in collaboration with Basketball Australia are working through the final stages of eligibility of the athlete for the 2023 season.”

Basketball Victoria reportedly worked closely with Basketball Australia to come up with certain guidelines for the inclusion of transgender and “gender diverse” people in basketball.

Nick Honey, Basketball Victoria CEO, had the audacity to use the word “fair” in his statement about trans athletes competing against women.

“It is important that all athletes participate in an inclusive, fair, safe and respectful environment and we hope all in the community can move forward together with a clear understanding of the new guidelines” Honey said.

Those who possess common sense and live in the real world understand that there is nothing fair about biological men competing against women in sport.

Bogut expanded on his thoughts about the situation in an Instagram video: