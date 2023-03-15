Trans Runner Pushes High School Track Team To State Title Despite Slowing Down On Purpose, Tells Critics To ‘Deal With It’

Videos by OutKick

Brookline High School’s girl’s track and field team has won a state title after adding Chloe Barnes to the team this season. Chloe Barnes is a biological man, and, you guessed it, the transgender runner dominated the event competing against biological women.

Brookline’s school newspaper, The Cypress, reported last year that Barnes trained with the girl’s team but actually competed on the boy’s team due to being “fearful” of the public’s response if he were to compete on the girl’s team.

While Barnes was nervous about public perception as a sophomore, that fear went out the window this season as a junior.

Barnes helped the girl’s team win the 4×200 meter relay during the state championship and can actually be seen purposefully slowing down twice during his 200 meter stretch in the race.

You can see Barnes begin his lap at the 5:57:43 mark and you’ll notice him turn around to make sure he isn’t completely embarrassing the girls behind him.

While those of us living in actual reality recognize how ridiculous it is for a biological boy to compete against biological girls, Barnes wasn’t actually breaking any rules. The oh-so-progressive Public Schools of Brookline administration ruled back in 2014 that a boy who wakes up one day and says that they’re now a girl can compete as a girl.

“Students who are transgender may participate by the gender identity they consistently assert at school. Interscholastic athletic activities are addressed through the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Gender Identity Policy (MIAA) clarification,” the PSB policy states, according to the school newspaper.

Breitbart reports that the public school board didn’t act alone in this ruling. The ruling for boys to be allowed to compete against girls was first approved by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education policy.

Barnes is very humble about the entire situation telling the school paper and his critics to “deal with it, just deal with it.”

